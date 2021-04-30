Maharashtra Day 2021: Wishes and messages in Marathi to share on WhatsApp, Facebook and SMS

The 61st foundation day of Maharashtra will be observed in a simple way on May 1 with only ceremonies for unfurling the national flag to be organised at various district headquarters. A notification issued by the state government on Wednesday said the flag-hoisting functions will be held at 8 am at all the district headquarters.

In Pune, Nagpur, Aurangabad, Nashik and Amravati, the flag-hoisting should be organised at the divisional commisionerate and district collectors should not hold separate functions, the notification said.

Only the district guardian minister, divisional commissioner, mayor, municipal council president, collector, police commissioner, district superintendent of police and Zilla Parishad CEO will be present at the event, it said, adding that there will be no invites and parades.

This will be the second year of low key celebrations of the state's foundation day due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Why is May 1 celebrated as Maharashtra Day?

The States Reorganisation Act, 1956, defined boundaries for states within India on the basis of languages. The Bombay State formed under this act had people speaking various languages like Marathi, Gujarati, Kutchi and Konkani. The Samyukta Maharashtra Samiti demanded a separate state for people who mainly spoke Marathi and Konkani, another state for citizens speaking Gujarati and Kutchi. The two states Maharashtra and Gujarat then got their independent existence on May 1, 1960. However, it wasn't that easy. There were several protests and many people even lost their lives during the agitation.

दगड झालो तर “सह्याद्रीचा” होईन!

माती झालो तर “महाराष्ट्राची” होईन!

तलवार झालो तर “भवानी मातेची” होईन!

आम्हाला अभिमान आहे

महाराष्ट्रीय असण्याचा.

आम्हाला गर्व आहे

मराठी भाषेचा.

आम्ही जपतो आमची संस्कृती

आमची निष्ठा आहे मातीशी.

अभिमान आहे मराठी असल्याचा,

गर्व आहे महाराष्ट्रीय असल्याचा….

महाराष्ट्राची यशो गाथा,

महाराष्ट्राची शौर्य कथा,

पवित्र माती लावू कपाळी,

धरती मातेच्या चरणी माथा,

भीती ना आम्हा तुझी मुळीही गडगडणाऱ्या नभा,

आस्मानाच्या सुलतानीला,

जवाब देती जीभा..

सह्याद्रीचा सिंह गर्जतो,

शिवशंभू राजा..

दरीदरीतून नाद गुंजला,

महाराष्ट्र माझा..

जय जय महाराष्ट्र माझा…

शौर्य, ज्ञान, बंधुता आणि समानता

असे अष्टपैलू घेऊन जगणारे आणि जगवणारे

माझे महान असे राष्ट्र, महाराष्ट्र...

गीत मराठ्यांचे श्रवणी मुखी असो

स्फुर्ती दीप्ति धृतीही जेथ अंतरी ठसो

वचनी लेखनीही मराठी गिरा दिसो

सतत मराष्ट्र धर्म मर्म मनी वसो

देह पडो सत्कारणी ही असे स्पृहा

प्रिय अमुचा एक महाराष्ट्र देश हा

महाराष्ट्राची यशोगाथा

महाराष्ट्राची शौर्यकथा

पवित्र माती लावू कपाळी

धरती मातेच्या चरणी माथा

आम्हाला अभिमान आहे, महाराष्ट्रीय असल्याचा,

आम्हाला गर्व आहे मराठी भाषेचा,

आम्ही जपतो आमची संस्कृती, आमची निष्ठा,

