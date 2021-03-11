Maha Shivratri 2021: Famous and Lesser-Known Lord Shiva Temples In Maharashtra You Should Visit At Least Once

Located at Parli Vaijnath in Beed district of Maharashtra, it is also referred as Baba Dham and Baidyanath Dham the Linga consists of the Saligram stone. It hosts one of the biggest fairs in Maharashtra on Mahashivratri festival

Bhuleshwar Shiva Temple, Pune

Situated around 45 km from Pune, the temple is said to have been built in the late 12th century during the reign of King Mahadeva or King Ramachandra of the Yadava dynasty

Marleshwar Shiva Temple, Sangameshwar

18 km from Deorukh, it is situated in a cave and is believed to be swayambhu

Amruteshwar Shiva Temple, Ahmednagar

At a distance of 17 km from Bhandardara, it is built with black stones 1000 years ago. The temple has intrinsic sculptures of God and is famous for its Hemadpanthi style of architecture

Gondeshwar Shiva Temple, Nashik

26 km from Nashik, it is built in the Hemadpanthi style of architecture, it is one of the must-visit temples of Maharashtra

Walkeshwar Temple, Mumbai

It is also known as the Baan Ganga Temple and located in Walkeshwar near Malabar Hill

Babulnath Shiva Temple, Mumbai

This ancient Shiva temple is one of oldest temples in the city

Maharashtra is also home to several lesser-known Shiva temples that one must visit:

Kunkeshwar temple- located in Kunkeshwar village at Sindhudurg district, is an ancient Shiva temple and is an emblem of Konkani sculpture and architecture

The Mahabaleshwar temple- 4 km from Satara Bus Stand and 58 km from Mahabaleshwar, is one of the ancient temples of Maharashtra dedicated to Lord Shiva.

The Anandeshwar temple- located in Lasur village of Amravati district and 25km from Akola, is a 3000 year old temple of Lord Shiva and is made of a single same quality stone

Pataleshwar cave temple- 3 km from Pune Junction, was built in the 8th century

Baneshwar temple- located in Nasarapur village, around 45 kms away from Pune, was built by the Maratha Peshwa ruler Nanasaheb in the 17th century

Travelers and devotees don’t need to be disappointed for missing the opportunity to visit these wonderful temples this year. Celebrate Maha Shivratri with full fervor and zeal next year at these sacred temples and receive the blessings of Shiva in abundance