Lollapalooza 2023: From Jammers and traffic diversions to celebrities in attendance, here's how the first day of the world's biggest music concert look like

Cellphone jammers, traffic diversions, nonavailability of parking slots and strict width rules for carry-on bags notwithstanding, music lovers descended on Mahalaxmi Race Course by the droves for the first day of Lollapalooza India, which kicked off on Saturday. This musical extravaganza has become one of the biggest crowd pullers in Mumbai since the covid wave ended and is the first time that the festival is being staged in Asia.

It also is a sign of the revival of the music scene in the city, which was fast becoming a popular tour stop for leading international artists before the pandemic. Indie band Easy Wanderlings opened the festival with a surprisingly big crowd for an afternoon set, while American pop rock group Imagine.

Meanwhile, K-pop fans are waiting for their idol Jackson Wang, who is already in the city, to bring his charisma to the festival on Sunday. The organisers are also doing their bit for the environment. Water is being provided in reusable glasses. Dry waste will be recycled. Edible leftover food will be donated to the less-privileged.

"It's a vibe, all around, behind the stage, and in front of the stage,” said Gautam Pradhan, 19, a student at NMIMS. However, not everyone was happy. "The big acts are just lip syncing. Anelectronic act suchas Sandunes was so much more memorable to watch and hear. Besides, better sound quality could make the experience way more epic," said 27-year-old art educator Ashwini H. People also complained that some of the brightly coloured, gender neutral bathrooms were locked. Despite these negatives, some of those who attended the concert on Saturday promised to be back on Sunday.

Among the stars Hrithik Roshan along with his cousin Pashmina Roshan attended the music fest to cheer his girlfriend Saba Azad, who too performed at Lollapalooza.

