Lollapalooza 2023: From 100 Ways to Pretty Please;10 Jackson Wang tracks you need to know

By: FPJ Web Desk | January 29, 2023
Bullet To The Heart released in 2019 was co-composed by Wang and is primarily a mix of slow R&B and trap, building a minimalist base to make his voice the main focus
100 Ways is a 2020 single for which Wang teams up with dance crew The Kinjaz to tell the spellbinding story of a love that transcends time and death
Pretty Please released in 2020 is a funky and playful EDM single. Wang teamed up with Swedish producer Galantis for the music
LMLY released in 2021 sees Wang foray into the iconic era of Eighties disco-pop sound marked with his laid-back, soothing vocals
Drive You Home released in 2021has a a gripping storyline and smooth R&B. Wang collaborated with American music collective Internet Money
Blow in 2022 was the first trcak from the LP Magic Man. Wang dives into Nineties-style grunge rock in this video
Cruel released in 2022 shows the power of grunge-pop to accentuate the phenomenal performer that resides within him
Blue is a 2022 single that unearths hidden chapters from Wang’s life and admiration for the rock genre
Champagne Cool is from his 2022 LP Magic Man. In this video Wang breaks down the glitz and glamour of the entertainment industry to unveil the darkness that lurks right under it
Come Alive is from his 2022 LP Magic Man. Wang explores blends of jazz and alt-rock to highlight his falsetto
