Lollapalooza 2023: K-pop star Jackson Wang arrives in Mumbai

K-pop star Jackson Wang is currently in India as he is set to perform at the first Asia edition of Lollapalooza in Mumbai. Lollapalooza India kick-started today, and Jackson will be performing on the second day of the festival.

The GOT7 singer, who is best known to put out hits like Pretty Please, 100 Ways and more, is currently soaking in the success of his latest album MAGICMAN. His second studio album ever, the album released in September and has been garnering massive praise ever since.

As visuals of the GOT7 star at the airport went viral on the internet, the singer took to Twitter to announce his arrival in Mumbai.

For the first time in Asia, Lollapalooza, one of the world's largest music festivals, will be held in Mumbai. India will join Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Germany, France, and Sweden as the eighth nation to host this yearly event.

This year Lollapalooza's line-up includes over 40 international artists, with 26 award nominees. Over 60,000 fans are expected to attend the festival. Ever since the first-ever India edition of the Chicago-based Lollapalooza festival was officially announced back in July, music festival regulars couldn't stop talking about it.

