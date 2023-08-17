Limited Time Offer: Air India Unveils 4-Day Special Ticket Sale For Domestic & International Flights; Check Details

Air India |

Air India introduces a 4-day special sale for its domestic and international flight networks. For Economy Class, one-way all-inclusive fares commence at just Rs 1,470 on domestic routes, while Business Class starts at Rs 10,130. Similar attractive fares are available for select international routes as well.

Passengers are advised to take note that all bookings made under the sale through the Air India website (http://airindia.com) and mobile app are free of convenience fee.

While Air India's Flying Returns members can earn double loyalty bonus points on all tickets.

In addition to the Air India website and mobile app, bookings under the sale can also be made through authorised travel agents and Online Travel Agents (OTAs) without the special benefits associated with direct channel bookings. The seats on sale are limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Dates

Bookings under the sale are open from today and will end at 2359 Hrs on August 20, 2023, for travel between September 1, 2023, and October 31, 2023, on select domestic and international routes.

Blackout dates apply through the travel period.

