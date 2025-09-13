'Life Has Really Come Full Circle': Australian Cricket Legend Steve Waugh On Launching Lifestyle Venture In India

Australia and India share more than just cricketing ties, they share stories of resilience, culture, and now, commerce. Marking a significant step in strengthening trade and lifestyle bridges between the two nations, Australia Essence, a global house of brands platform, has announced its entry into the Indian market. Founded by Tim Thomas, CEO, and Australian cricket legend Steve Waugh, the initiative, as of today has introduced nine premium Australian brands that celebrate authenticity, innovation, and wellness.

A premium portfolio with an Australian Spirit

At its core, Australia Essence is about more than distribution, it’s about bringing experiences, heritage, and storytelling to Indian consumers. The launch portfolio features diverse and high-quality Australian products:

Gourmet ingredients from Pukara Estate, Therapeutic honey from Bee-Fused Honey Co., Ritual gifting with authentic Australian sandalwood from Silvalis, High-performance apparel from SA1NT and Star Grip Socks, Sunglasses from Carve, Premium alkaline water from Alka Power, Protein-rich snacks from Blue Dinosaur, Plant-based dairy alternatives from OMG

The company also plans to scale across food, beverage, wellness, and lifestyle, ensuring that India’s premium consumers get a taste of the true spirit of Australia, authentic, ethical, and innovative.

A cultural pathway, Not just trade

Tim Thomas, Founding CEO, set the tone at the launch, saying, “India is one of the most dynamic consumer markets globally with the premiumisation economy as a key growth engine. With Australia Essence, we are bringing more than distribution, we are building a cultural pathway for Australian brands to thrive here.”

Thomas emphasised the focus on authenticity, storytelling, and execution excellence to ensure long-term success in India. He added, “There is so much that naturally binds our two nations together and we believe this platform can help translate the trust in the relationship to tangible commercial outcomes.”

Exclusive: Steve Waugh on bringing Australia Essence to India

For Steve Waugh, who has a lifelong connection with India through cricket, this launch is deeply personal. In an exclusive conversation with The Free Press Journal, he opened up about what it means to him and how he envisions this cultural and commercial bridge.

“Life has come full circle”

When asked what it personally meant to him to bring Australia Essence to India, Waugh reflected,“40 years ago, I never imagined this would happen. I have played cricket and India was another home to me. I could not have imagined I would be launching Australia Essence here in India and bringing Australian companies in Indian marketplace. So it’s a journey I never imagined, life has really come full circle.”

Wellness influences across borders

Having toured India extensively, Waugh admitted he has drawn inspiration from Indian wellness traditions.

“Yeah, I use Ayurvedic medicines for sure. Coming over here has been very beneficial but I have seen a lot of Yoga, people doing it in parks, meditating. So they're definitely aware of wellness and looking after themselves. That’s something very popular in Australia too, making time to look after yourself.”

On his own wellness routine, he added, “I do Pilates thrice a week. I’ve done it for the last 15 years, I walk my dog twice a day, I go to the gym too. I guess I like to walk rather than taking the car for short distances. I also eat well, probably too much sometimes. I eat chocolates, cakes and biscuits, they're my weakness, but I try and eat as well as I can.”

Complementing India’s wellness culture

India is already home to Ayurveda, yoga, and holistic health. So where does Australia Essence fit in? Waugh believes it’s not about competition but collaboration.

“Yeah, that’s a good question! There’s a lot of space in the wellness category. The more the better I say because the healthier the people are, the happier lives they will live. That makes a better community and that’s what you want for the young kids.”

He added that Australia Essence will carefully research and introduce the best of Australian wellness, including skincare, to complement India’s traditions rather than compete with them.