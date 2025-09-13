Vacation Blues? Here’s How To Rejoin Work Without Stress

Returning from a vacation can sometimes feel like stepping off a roller coaster. One moment you are sailing along with the wind blowing through your hair, and the next, you are walking to the office. The transition from trips to spreadsheets is real, we can see why many of us feel that post-vacation slump is starting to set in.

Now for the good news! It doesn’t all have to feel stressful. By resurrecting a few smart tricks, you can bounce to work smoothly. “We charge our phones for our use. Similarly, a vacation helps us charge enough to get back to doing more productive work. Reframing your mindset to return to work is quite simple but requires practice,” says Hema Subramanian, psychotherapist, regression therapist, and corporate trainer.

Here are a few ways in which you can return to work without feeling overwhelmed and stressed.

Take some extra leaves

One of the best tricks for making the post-vacation blues less painful is to plan your comeback wisely. Don’t just think about your travel dates, think about how much buffer time you’ll need before diving back into your usual routine. Try giving yourself at least a couple of days between the end of your trip and your first day back at work. That way, you can unpack, rest, and slowly switch gears instead of crashing from vacation mode straight into office life.

Because let’s be real, rolling into work right after a long flight, a road trip, or even a jam-packed social calendar is a recipe for exhaustion. You’ll feel drained, and that first week back will drag. So whether you’re traveling far away or just taking time off at home, treat yourself to a little breathing room before you get back to business.

Treat yourself

After all that excitement of planning and counting down to your vacation, coming back to work can feel, well, like a bit of a buzzkill. Add in the mountain of emails and tasks waiting for you, and reality hits harder than you’d like.

Before you even head off on your trip, plan something fun for your first day or even the week prior. It doesn’t have to be anything big. Maybe it’s catching a movie with friends, doing a few laps at the pool, or just curling up at home with a good book or your favorite podcast.

It will give you something to look forward to when the vacation ends. Everyone deals with a little post-vacation slump, but with small strategies like this, you can ease back into reality smoothly and keep the vacation glow alive a little longer.

Avoid zombie arrival

When planning your trip, it’s not just about where you’re going, it’s also about when you’re getting back. If you’re flying or even taking a long bus ride, try to avoid booking those painfully late-night or crack-of-dawn arrivals right before you have to clock back in at work.

Why? Because even though vacations are supposed to recharge you, the travel part can do the exact opposite. If you have not taken extra leave to rest, then you should definitely plan the travel schedule. Arriving home at 2 a.m. and then dragging yourself into the office a few hours later is basically asking for zombie mode. Your body needs time to shake off the travel fatigue, and giving yourself that buffer makes all the difference. Pick a flight or bus that is comfortable for you and gets you home at a reasonable hour. That way you can actually rest and reset before going to work.

Talk to yourself

The way you talk to yourself before heading back to work after a vacation can make or break your mindset. Instead of letting the ‘ugh, vacation’s over’ voice take over, try flipping the script. “It is important to regulate your self-talk as you near the time to transition back to work. Reminding yourself to get ready to make some positive life choices and adopt a more suitable work-life balance can help a great deal,” says Hema.

By shifting your inner dialogue, you’re not just preparing to return to work, you’re setting the tone for how you’ll show up, both in the office and outside of it. “Transitions are almost always tricky. The one thing that makes them easier for us is to acknowledge that after all, change is the only constant!” reveals Hema.

Memento

Just because your trip is over doesn’t mean the good vibes have to disappear the moment you sit back at your desk. Keep a little piece of your vacation close, it could be a photo on your phone wallpaper, a seashell you picked up on the beach, or even the playlist you had on repeat while exploring. These tiny reminders can instantly bring back that relaxed, carefree feeling and make the return to reality a whole lot gentler. Think of those travel mementos as a spark that reminds you that joy doesn’t only live on holiday, it can pop up in your everyday life too if you make space for it.