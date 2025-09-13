Discover Why Sweet-Tangy- Citrusy Malta Oranges Are Powerhouses Of Vitamin C & Antioxidants

Feel the silky smoothness of the fruity coat once you peel it off the round orange ball bit by bit. The succulent pulp inside the syrupy orb is simply divine. The sweet-tangy flavour oozes out a rhapsody if its own. Take a bite and you know its taste is just nectarine! That’s Malta marvel for you. Savour this variety of mushy oranges this season to soak in the health benefits hidden deep down in its layers, rinds and seeds. Garnish a lip-smacking array of gorgeous and delicious desserts with orange zest, cubes and skin strips like an icing on the cake.

Mapping Malta

But what is this breed of oranges all about? Malta oranges have a sweet smack and their botanical name is Citrus sinensis. They are widely grown in India, especially in the northern provinces of Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Punjab, and in some parts of South Africa too. However, many people make a mistake thinking that Malta oranges hail from the namesake Mediterranean island nation situated between Italy’s Sicily and the African continent.

“Despite its misleading name, the Malta orange doesn’t actually originate from the European country of Malta. The name stuck historically due to the Mediterranean trading routes used for transporting crates of oranges,” clarifies nutritionist Neha Chandna.

Luscious low-down

Describing its look and contents in detail, nutritionists inform that Malta oranges have a “tad bumpy skin with medium thickness and they turn yellowish orange when ripe.”

The internal flesh is “bright orange in colour with a refreshing citrusy aroma”. The “squashy texture with little firm segments may have a few seeds” to speak of. The pleasantly-scented oily fruit is “more acidic than Mandarins but less soury than lemons”. “A Malta orange feels heavy in the hand, denoting a sign of its juiciness. It is segmented from inside, loaded with juice sacs,” chips in Chandna.

Packed with nutrition

Malta oranges are a powerhouse of Vitamin C, boosting immunity, collagen formation and antioxidant protection. It comprises folate that supports cell repair and aids in adequate blood supply, potassium to help regulate blood pressure, fibre (if eaten whole) to improve gut health and attain satiety, and phytonutrients (flavonoids: anti-inflammatory) to act as a cushion for heart health. Plus, the fruit provides hydration with very high water content.

Sweet sojourn

Incidentally, Malta oranges are known for being sweeter and less acidic or soury than other citrus fruits like lemons or grapefruits as they have low citrusy content. “Their natural sugar content is higher and citric acid content is moderate, giving them a balanced sweet-tangy flavour rather than a sharp sourness. This makes them really energising, flavourful and thoroughly enticing for direct consumption,” explains dietician Pranjal Kumat.

Fruity treasures

Malta oranges can toss up a sumptuous spread of fruity pearls as mood-lifting salads and melting-in-mouth desserts. They pair well with both tropical and temperate fruits because of their sweet yet citrusy balance. Foodies can relish Malta oranges in fruit salads like the Mediterranean Orange Salad (oranges with pomegranate, mint and olive oil) and Citrus Medley (oranges, kiwi, apple and pineapple with a honey-lemon drizzle).

As far as desserts are concerned, Orange Yogurt Parfait (layered with Greek yogurt, granola and orange segments), Orange Panna Cotta (light Italian dessert infused with orange zest) and Orange Sponge Cake (where zest and juice add fragrance and natural sweetness) can be a couple of options for tantalising sweet dishes.

Garnishes

The bright pigment and the temperate citrus zing of Malta oranges make them excellent garnishing agents. Thin tender orange slices on cocktails/mocktails (like the orange mojito) look excellent. Zest sprinkled over cheesecakes, mousse or custards can prepare a glossy display. Segments used as decorative topping in fruit bowls or smoothie bowls fashion a shiny spectacle. Last but not the least, twisted orange peels in iced teas or mulled beverages make your day delightful!

Cousins

Admitting that Malta oranges are quite close to their Mediterranean cousins — the Tunisian and Sicilian blood oranges — nutritionist Shradha Sounil Khanna states that “only a few distinctions make them unique but all belong to the broader citrus family.”

“While the Malta oranges have a versatile yet balanced profile, the Sicilian and Tunisian varieties come with distinct flavour notes in gourmet cooking and desserts,” avers Khanna.

Feed on seeds

It is important to remember that the seeds of Malta oranges bear health benefits. But sadly enough, they are often discarded. In fact, the seeds contain small volumes of essential oils (limonene, antioxidants and vitamin E) and beneficial plant compounds with anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial properties. Their usage is immense. The seeds can be dried, ground and added in very small quantities to smoothies or herbal tea intakes. The oil extracts are sometimes incorporated in traditional remedies and cosmetics.

Ascertains Khanna, who’s also the assistant vice president (nutrition and research) of Wellbeing Nutrition health and wellness brand,: “Malta orange seeds unveil a few surprising healthy gains. Rich in natural antioxidants and essential oils, these seeds help protect the heart and aid the body in fending off harm from free radicals. Research shows that Malta orange seeds have weak antibacterial qualities and also help prevent some infections. While these seeds are not commonly used, they are filled with richness that a single fruit possesses.”

What’s in a name?

Strikingly enough, Malta oranges are also known as South African Malta or a Valencia orange. “When imported from South Africa, they are often marketed as South African Malta. Besides, they resemble the Valencia oranges (famous for juicing) in sweetness, colour and juiciness. Hence, you sometimes get to hear ‘Valencia Malta’,” reports Chandna.

A class apart

Experts point out that the Malta type of oranges is different from its cousins — the Tangerine and the Mandarin variety. Mandarins and Tangerines are smaller and flatter in dimension. They have a loose skin, which is easy to peel and are less acidic in nature. They are as sweet as honey and are more fragrant, whereas Malta comes in varied sizes, ranging from a medium to a large one. It is slightly heavy with a tarty hint to its taste.

“One note of distinction in its usage is that a Malta orange is more often juiced, while Mandarins are usually enjoyed as a snacky fruit,” differentiates Neha Chandna.