Let's go Blue! Why you should be using the 'colour of the year' in your daily life

The history

Blue indeed stands for royalty along with indigo and purple. It has been a part of royal costumes and décor in Indian and European aristocracies ever since. The basic reason is that Indigo was the hardest colour to extract and only royalties could afford it.

“The term ‘Royal blue’ was first used in 1810-1820 that comes from England where the hue was said to have been created for a competition to make a dress for queen Charlotte. Similarly, the other shades are entitled as ‘Queen blue’ and ‘Imperial blue’ that are versions of the royal blue that is also featured in Union Jack (British flag),” shares Shashank.

In India, Mughals mostly used combination of blue and green in their uber-luxurious outfits and thrones. Also, most of the Islamic historical buildings like mosques, tombs and palaces are found in blue in Afghanistan, Turkey and several countries of Middle East.

It holds a good omen

Blue colour holds both ethical and spiritual significance. It is a representative of ocean and moon spirit in Chinese mythology that symbolises depth and stability; it is a symbol of intelligence, faith, loyalty and heaven. “In Hinduism, blue colour is considered to be the favourite of Shani who is designated with the authority of judgements, thus people often use this colour to seek his blessings,” says Shashank.

Also, one of the most powerful stones sapphire that is also called as ‘Neelam’ in Hindi is a deep yet bright blue gem that is said to protect from evil eye, hexing, mishaps and also gives mental clarity and health.

Other than this blue colour stands for serenity and deeper consciousness, which is why people who practice meditation and other healing practices use it.

Incorporating blue

There are plenty of ways to bring Classic Blue into your home and other spaces. Designers suggest painting the walls of your living room the deep shade or using it on your kitchen cabinets. And because it's a timeless hue, Classic Blue also looks sophisticated and elegant on the exterior of a home. “Blue also has a huge variety of shades: light, dark, warm, cold.

However, the use of colour entirely depends on the size and location of your room. Blue tones work well with sunlight and can be used in windows that face south, southeast or southwest. Shady rooms that do not directly interact with sunlight can look cold and gloomy,” explains Shashank. In large rooms, do not use more of dark hues as it could look like a dungeon and creates depression.

One should prefer lighter shades like sky blue, powder blue or lavender that can be contrasted with dark curtains, armchairs and pillows or even carpets. “Two-three shades of blue of lightest and darkest can be played in a monochrome contrast to give a sober and luxurious look,” adds Shashank. “3:1 can be the ratio of light and dark when it comes to walls or if you want to use it the other way then some interesting textures and patterns could be incorporated to break the monotony.

The density can be neutralised by warm shades of lamps and candles,” tells Shashank. Blue being a versatile colour looks attractive in living and bedroom wherein it gives a relaxing atmosphere. The borders visually dissolve in the night that makes the room look even cozier.