Lebanese Cuisine Is The Best Rated In Singapore, Says Study

Representational image of Lebanese food. Photo courtesy: Unsplash. |

A new study by language learning platform Preply has revealed Lebanese food as the highest rated cuisine in Singapore. It beat competition from French, European and Mediterranean counterparts to take the top berth.

The study was based on data and reviews available on TripAdvisor. It considered 291,361 reviews of different restaurants on the platform.

The results

Restaurants serving Lebanese cuisine received the highest ratings in Singapore. The average rating for Lebanese food outlets is 4.69 out of 5.

Among the Top 5 best-rated cuisines according to the study, are also European restaurants, as well as French, Italian and Mediterranean restaurants.

Representational image of French food. Photo courtesy: Unsplash. |

Local cuisine features in the top 10 of the analysis. Singaporean food restaurants received a rating of 4.25 out of 5 and is ranked 6th.

With a rating of 4.41, French cuisine emerged as the runners up. European (4.37), Mediterranean (4.30) and Italian (4.26) took the third, fourth and fifth places, respectively.

Indian cuisine was voted seventh with a rating of 4.21. With a 0.1 point difference, Japanese food found the eighth spot. Swiss cuisine was tied with Japanese with 4.20 rating. Asian food concluded the top 10 list with 4.19 rating.

Representational image of Indian food. Photo courtesy: Unsplash. |

Zonal popularity

While restaurant serving Lebanese food was the best rated, different zone preferred different cuisine. Within the city, Lebanese was the highest rated, with an average rating of 4.71 out of 5.

Popularity of cuisines in Singapore. Photo courtesy: Collected. |

In the West, Indian food dominated with a rating of 4.21.

Asian food was the most preferred in two regions — North and East. A rating of 4.50 was the average in the North, while it dropped to 4.36 in the East.

Representational image of Asian food. Photo courtesy: Unsplash. |

French food ruled the Central part. The average rating it received is 4.41.

People loved Italian cuisine in the South, giving it an average rating of 4.50.



