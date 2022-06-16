Learn about high goal-setting strategy from Chintan K Patel, owner of LLC in Chicago |

"Shift your focus from problems to finding solutions and watch the impossible happen.", says Chintan K Patel, who runs a successful business of Indoor Quality LLC in Chicago. An immensely skilled young entrepreneur with high goals and even higher determination to achieve them, Chintan is all set to inspire the youth of today.

Each one of us always thinks big, dreams big. But only a few are ready to pay the price of those big dreams. Dreams turn into truth at the cost of hard work and a long period of persistence in this competitive world. Chintan K Patel, through his story, tries to break down the strategy of achieving higher goals for the youth. Explaining the strategy to set and achieve high goals Chintan said that everyone knows how to set high goals but forgets about setting a plan to achieve them.

He says, "Achieving high goals starts from achieving the smaller ones. The smaller ones are those that give us the motivation to move on to the higher ones. If we seek to achieve very high goals at the beginning itself we may lose our confidence and self esteem. As the start is not always good. The start is a just learning phase which prepares us to move further." His words are strictly marked and followed by his admirers who seek advice from him.

Chintan has made tremendous amount of profit through his HVAC business and ranks amongst the top entrepreneurs of Chicago.

Starting his entrepreneurial journey at a young age of 20 now he has a quite good experience of 5 years. He has built his business on a strong base of highly skilled employees who are undoubtedly efficient in their respective departments.