Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI 2024: Arjun Saluja Presented His Unique Collection

Rishta by Arjun Saluja's collection "Almost" at the Lakme Fashion Week | FPJ/Mariyam

The Lakme Fashion Week 2024 has come to an end, but all the endless fashion moments at the runway have taken the fashion game to another level. The final day of the Lakme Fashion Week saw some of the best collections from our renowned designers. From sustainable fashion to street style wear, the designers explored many unique concepts and showcased their talent at the show.

GQ x FDCI presented the segment 'Men's Edit' where some of the unique pieces were showcased by Rishta by Arjun Saluja. Rishta by Arjun Saluja presented his collection named "Almost" at the Lakme Fashion Week 2024.

FPJ/Mariyam

Almost

Arjun's collection "Almost" explored the connection between a person's emotions and surroundings, where a person goes to unconventional paths and embraces their multifaceted identity. This collection showed emotions on the runway and their meaning message behind the attire. The dark set, black clothing line, mysterious music and slow walk at the runway made this collection standout.

FPJ/Mariyam

Multiplicity of Identities

The collection explores multiple identities of a person. According to the Rishta by Arjun Saluja, the person is a rebel, a poet, a philosopher, an artist and everything in between. It delves into the feelings and emotions of each identity layer by layer. The concept is unique but the collection is what many can include into their fashion.

FPJ/Mariyam

All Black Collection

The collection included all black attires which reflected many emotions and feelings of a person. It shows a journey through the pain, healing, growing and learning through experiences. The pieces showcased were all black with unique silver jewellery, black glasses and smokey makeup looks. It can be a great fashion fit for the black colour lovers or gothic fashion lovers.

Music

The music played during the runway show added more value to the concept of the collection. It had echoing drum sound and mysterious slow music showing that complemented the dark concept. The music had no lyrics, it was instrumental sound that echoed through the arena.

FPJ/Mariyam

Runway Walk and Expression

The walk by the models at the runway gave justice to the overall collection. The walk was very slow and subtle, each step with different emotions. The expression was sad, painful, mysterious and seducing that deeply delved into different layers of inner self. The audience was deeply attracted by the music, walk and expression that was saying something.