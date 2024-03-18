Lakme Fashion Week Men's Edit Fragment Recounts The Fabrics Of Liberty And Resilience

Fashion is not just a women-oriented concern, particularly when male designers are ready to break barriers and flourish the ramp with unique innovations. Lakme Fashion Week FDCI has presented an enormous range of striking style aesthetics for men on the 5th and final day of the event.

The show under the 'GQ's Men's Edit' series demonstrated 3 genres on March 17, which include the carefree street fashion of Jay Jajal , sophisticated retro with a contemporary touch by Countrymade, and the soulful classic black series 'Rishta' by Arjun Saluja.

These series have beautifully blended the ideas of sustainability, confidence, freedom, and human resilience.

Street Label to Retro Gestures

The bold street quintessence presented several designs in pop and light colours with doodles, bohemian prints, faded patches, and a free and funky style, while the second opulence of retro costumes grabbed the eyeballs with classic, dominant, and mellifluous grace. Brown, grey, and white colours flickered in between, but black supremacy again superseded with its signature aurora to showcase the shades of postmodern vintage waves.

Jay Jajal launched Jaywalking in 2019 to pull street fashion into the mainstream and to endorse the notion of liberty in style, while Countrymade revolves around rekindling a change of direction.

An Ode To Deep And Sublime Human Crux

The last segment, 'Rishta' by Arjun Saluja just before the grand finale carnival, opened the box of soul-stirring fashion footnotes with a dominant and soulful collection. Shedding light on the art of embracing grief, melancholy, and power, the collection harks back to the memory of an abandoned place and the spirit of surviving amid destruction and pain.

This stream consisted of expressive outfits to compliment the ambiguous ghettos of sorrow, echoes, and powerful resilience.

Light, Music And Movements

On the Lakme Fashion Week FDCI, these iconic men fashion shows have decoded the spirit of fresh and flourishing outlooks with particular musical backgrounds and slow and fast rotations of lights to strengthen the wholesome fabrics of hope and life-kernel.