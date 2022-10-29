Labh Panchami 2022: Date, Mahurat and Significance | File image

Labh Panchami is celebrated on the Panchami tithi of the Hindu calendar in the Shukla Paksha of Kartik month. Labh Panchami usually falls five days after Diwali.

Labh Panchami 2022 Tithi Begins: 29 October, 2022 08:13 AM.

Labh Panchami 2022 Tithi Ends: 30 October, 2022 05:50 AM.

Labh Panchami is also known as Saubhagya Panchami or Gyan Panchami. It is considered auspicious to start any new business in Labh Panchami muhurat.

People in Gujarat set up their new shops on the day of Labh Panchami.

On this day, people wake up in the morning at Brahma Muhurta and leave after taking a bath to celebrate Labh Pancham Mahurat. They also offer water to Lord Surya and install idols of Lord Ganesha and Lord Shiva in Labh Panchami mahurat.

After this, Lord Ganesha is worshiped with sandalwood, vermilion, rice, flowers, etc.

Dhatura, Bhasma, Bel leaves, and white clothes are offered to Lord Shankar and Ganesh ji and Shiva are worshiped with modaks and offered white milk dishes.

There is a belief that worshiping Lord Ganesha on this day leads to quadruple growth in business. Also, worshiping Goddess Parvati brings good luck as well as peace and prosperity in the house.