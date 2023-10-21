Kylie Jenner's Kylie Cosmetics Arrives in Mumbai, Here's Where You Can Buy The Beauty Products

World famous beauty brands Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Skin by Kylie Jenner is finally available to buy in India. To start with the products are available at the Mumbai Duty Free in Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.

Featuring some of the iconic looks of Kylie, the self-care products are made for simple and fun beauty routines that are carefully crafted with clean and vegan ingredients.

“We are excited to bring Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Skin into the Mumbai International Airport and increase its accessibility to travellers all around the world as the brand continues to expand rapidly in the travel retail space,” says Guilhem Souche, senior VP of Coty Global Travel Retail.

Located close to the entrance of Mumbai Duty Free, you are instantly greeted with a clean blush pink to exemplify all elements of the brand. The full range includes eyes and lips products, including travel-friendly kits. You can also browse the iconic Matte Lip Kit, High Gloss, Pressed Blush Powder, Kylash Volume Mascara, and Skincare Discovery Set. With a simple and clean packaging design, the full selection promises an ultra-fresh and elevated look.

Expect personalised Kylie flash makeover, makeup consultations and product recommendations at the makeup gondola. An Instagrammable pink Vespa to add a touch of whimsy and charm as the perfect photo op.