7 Ways To Get Rid Of Pimples At Home This Navratri

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 16, 2023
Pimples on the face can simply upset you on special festive days like Navratri. The first and foremost tip to get rid of of a pimple is by keeping your hands off your face. This will prevent the spread of bacteria and further irritation. Picking or squeezing pimples can worsen the condition and may lead to scarring
Cleansing is important! Use a gentle, non-comedogenic (won't clog pores) cleanser to remove dirt, oil, and makeup from your face twice a day
After cleansing , make sure your put a face mask. A honey and cinnamon face mask is perfect for this. Mix honey and cinnamon to create a paste. Apply this mask to your face, leave it on for about 15-20 minutes, and then rinse with warm water. Honey has antibacterial properties, while cinnamon can help with inflammation
Drink plenty of water to stay hydrated, which will help to maintain skin health. Proper hydration promotes skin elasticity and can aid in the healing of pimples
Apply aloe vera gel on your skin to reduce redness and swelling. You can use natural aloe vera gel or buy a aloe vera gel from the market
What you eat is equally important! Pay attention to your diet. Avoid excessive consumption of sugary, greasy, and processed foods, as they can exacerbate acne. Opt for a balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, and lean proteins
Tea tree oil is another option that helps in getting rid of pimples. Dilute a few drops of tea tree oil with a carrier oil and apply it to affected areas as its natural antibacterial properties helps combat pimples
