Kumartuli: Inside Kolkata's Potter Town, Where Sculptors Bring Goddess Durga To Life During Navratri...

As the auspicious Indian festival, Shardiya Navratri, approaches, the nation prepares to welcome Maa Durga to their homeland. One of the significant parts of the Navratri festival is the sculpting of the Goddess Durga, and "Kumartuli" bring this celebration to life with their phenomenal sculpting talent.

Everything you need to know about Kumartuli

Kumartuli, a historic town along the Hooghly River in North Kolkata, is the heart of the Durga Puja celebration during Navratri. Also known as "Potter's Quarter," this town has been making beautiful idols of Goddess Durga and other deities for more than 300 years. Originally, the potters created pots for local markets, but as Durga Puja gained popularity in the late 1700s, they began crafting intricate idols for homes and community celebrations.

Ahead of the Navratri festival, in Kumartuli, hundreds of skilled sculptors work in narrow lanes to create the mesmerising idols of Maa Durga, with the place filled with the chiselling sound and smell of fresh clay. Each idol at this place showcases unique styles and details, reflecting the sculptors' talent passed down through generations.

What makes Kumartuli stand out is the stunning intricate details of each idol. From the fierce expression of Goddess Durga to the beautiful features of other gods, every part of the idol here is carefully crafted by hand. The sculptors use natural materials and traditional sculpting methods with modern style to build the idols.

Besides idols, Kumartuli is also the hub for artisans who make exquisite jewellery and clothing items for god.

As the Shardiya Navratri is just around the corner, the streets of Kumartuli are buzzing with excitement. This place not only creates Maa Durga murtis but also adds to the significant celebration of Navratri each year. It highlights Kolkata’s rich cultural heritage and the devotion of its potters, who bring each Hindu festival to life with their talent and cultural contribution.