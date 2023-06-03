Kulfi makes it to 'World's 50 Best Frozen Desserts List'

TasteAtlas, a popular food and travel guide, released a list of the 50 best-rated frozen desserts in the world and India's favourite kulfi and kulfli falooda have made it to the list.

Iran's Bastani Sonnati ranked on top in the 50 best-rated frozen desserts in the world list. It is an Iranian ice cream made from milk, eggs, sugar, rose water, saffron, vanilla, and pistachios. It is known widely as Persian ice cream.

Bastani Sonnati is followed by Peru's Queso Helado, the famous cheese ice cream. The next frozen desserts on the list are Turkey's Dondurma, USA's Frozen Custard, Filipino ice cream Sorbetes and Italian dessert Gelato al Pistacchio.

India's Kulfi is ranked 14th in the world's best-frozen desserts list. Kulfi falooda is ranked 30th.

Check the Best Frozen Desserts in the world:

Kulfi is a frozen dairy dessert which originated in Delhi during the Mughal era in the 16th century. It is often described as 'traditional Indian ice cream'. It is often flavoured with pistachio, rose water and saffron.

Kulfi falooda is made by combining kulfi and falooda noodles. It also has sweet basil seeds, rose syrup and/or khus syrup and is garnished with nuts and dry fruits.

Kulfi and kulfi falooda are popular desserts in Indian households. They are usually enjoyed during the summer season.

