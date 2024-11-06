Know 5 Reasons Why Goa Tourism Saw A Massive Drop In Foreign Tourists

Canva

Goa is popularly called the 'beach paradise' of India for its clean shores and various tourist destinations. Where Goa thrives between October to December every year, the state is now witnessing a sharp decline in tourism as industry insiders and tourists highlight significant drops in foreign visitors.

This decline in tourists has left people wondering with specualtions of Goa loosing its glory and charm as a result of affordable and more well-developed cities in Southeast Asia.

Goa tourism affected

Entrepreneur Ramanuj Mukherjee recently used social media to draw attention to the concerning decline in foreign visitors. A comparison between 2019 and 2023 figures. "Foreign tourists have abandoned the state already. Russians and Brits who used to visit annually have opted for Sri Lanka instead," he said.

"Indian tourists still visiting, but soon likely to ditch it as word spreads about exploitation of tourists while there are so many cheaper comparable locations abroad," he added.

Here are other reasons why tourism in Goa has declined

According to O Heraldo, one of the possible reasons for decline in Goa tourism is ongoing conflicts, notably between Russia-Ukraine and Israel-Palestine, which have reduced charter flights from Russia and Israel, which are two critical sources of foreign tourists. This has impacted Goa, as many of its international visitors typically arrive from these countries.

Tourists are increasingly favoring international destinations like Thailand, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, and Bali, which offer lower costs, attractive visa options, and better tourism infrastructure. Competing destinations have actively enhanced facilities, which can offer more affordable holiday packages than Goa.

Goa’s high-priced accommodation, food, and transportation costs may have turned some visitors away. Many find more budget-friendly options elsewhere, where they can enjoy similar beaches and attractions at lower prices. An X user highlighted how people in Goa need to stop charging foreigners extra money and start providing reasonable prices and better experience to boost tourism. "A much-needed wake-up call for the Indian hospitality sector. You cannot keep charging exhorbitant prices for average experiences & expect tourists to keep flowing in," an X user said.

Goa's infrastructure is highlighted to be weak too. There are no better or safer modes of transport available. Issues such as limited intra-state transportation, inconsistent beach upkeep, and inadequate facilities are also contributing factors. Guests seeking a smooth travel experience are increasingly opting for destinations that better meet these standards. "This is just the start. As more south east countries easing out visa norms, with better infrastructure and food choices at 50% of the cost of Goa, all indian tourist destinations( except mandir tourism) will go through reality check," another X user commented.