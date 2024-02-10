Kitchen Remedies: Combat Anxiety With Everyday Ingredients!

Pinterest

Busy schedules, piles of stress, toxic encounters, and a messy lifestyle! It's very easy to develop anxiety and mental fog in the cut-throat, rat-race of life. While there is a gigantic market for different solutions to control anxiety, you can always check your kitchen slab to heal and feel better. The anxiety can lead to chronic depression or even more brutal psychological consequences, but how should you set limits and control such drives?

Here are four amazing ingredients that you can use to eradicate 'general anxiety' in the air like it never existed! Science has also proved the credibility of these kitchen ingredients. So you can always trust them.

1. Chamomile

A study by PubMed Central has proved that consistent chamomile intake for 2 or 4 weeks can help you restore mental health. Petals of chamomile flowers can simply mitigate the early signs of anxiety disorder and improve disturbed sleeping patterns. However, it does not work in panic situations or complications, but a sip of chamomile tea and its aroma can indeed help you feel good and diminish the dirt of everyday stress.

2. Aloe vera

A glass of aloe vera juice is not only aesthetic and mood-booster; it is also extremely popular among self-care products. According to the NIH, aloe vera has a sedative effect without any side effects. The study conducted on the sedative and hypnotic effects of aloe vera proves that kitchen gardens can level up your coping mechanisms. Aloe vera should be on your list if you are seeking an easy juice option to fight stress.

3. Cardamom

The green, fragrant cardamom, which you love in sweet recipes and cuisines, can also boost your mental peace! So, if you are jiggling with stress, a bit of increased consumption of cardamom can protect you from certain severe repercussions. Again, the NIH claims that cardamom oil has an AChE enzyme that is used to cure Alzheimer's. Thus, it becomes an easily accessible option in your kitchen to control anxiety.

4. Yogurt

Yogurt is pretty cool if you are short-tempered or prone to developing critical mental trauma. A bowl of yogurt has been a gentle food to gobble after lunch. The Lactobacillus bacterium in yogurt can become your initial support system to grow strong immunity against stressful entrenchments. Also, if you don't like yogurt, you can consume it with chocolate sprinkles or seasonal fruits.