Kaziranga National Park And Tiger Reserve In Assam To Reopen For Tourists From October 15

Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve (KNPTR) under the jurisdiction of Eastern Assam Wildlife Division will be reopened for tourists for the season 2023-24 from October 15, an official statement said.

"In view of present road conditions due to inclement weather, the park is partially opened only for Jeep Safari in two ranges - Kaziranga Range, Kohora and Western Range, Bagori", said Divisional Forest Officer of Eastern Assam Wildlife Division in a statement.

"The Kaziranga Range, Kohora and Western Range, Bagori will remain closed every Wednesday afternoon. At present, the tourists are allowed to travel up to Bimoli Tiniali via Donga Tower under Western Range, Bagori and from Mihimukh via Daflang Tower via Vaichamari Junction under Kaziranga Range, Kohora till further notification/orders," the statement added.

It is worth mentioning that the Kaziranga National Park remains closed from May to October due to warnings of Brahmaputra river floods.

It is one of the most sought tourist destinations in the country. The park is famous for its one-horned Rhinoceros is located in the Golaghat, Nagaon and Sonitpur districts of Assam. Kaziranga was recognised as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1985.

In response to the decrease in tourist numbers caused by the Covid pandemic over the past two years, the Forest Department has decided to open the park in October instead of the usual date of November 15. This decision aims to compensate for the losses incurred during this period. Additionally, Kaziranga observes World Rhino Day focusing on raising awareness about various rhinoceros species and the threats they encounter.

