Kate Middleton Pays Homage To Princess Diana: Wears Her Pearl Earrings And Sapphire Ring At Festival Of Remembrance

Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton was recently spotted in the city after a long time after her health issues. She was out attending the British Legion Memorial Festival, also known as The Festival Of Remembrance. At the event, she was seen wearing cherished heirloom jewellery pieces from Princess Diana's closet. This was her way of paying homage to her mother-in-law and honour her service to the British monarchy.

Decoding Kate Middleton's outfit

For the solemn occasion, Kate wore a black trench coat dress with a double-breasted style, accented by a slim black belt with a gold loop buckle and a red floral brooch pinned to her lapel. Yet, it was her jewelry that truly stood out given the fact that she was wearing her late mother-in-law's jewellery.

Instagram

She chose a pearl-drop necklace with a fine gold chain, along with her sapphire and diamond engagement ring and a pair of pearl drop earrings. Both pieces of jewelry were treasured heirlooms from Princess Diana’s collection, allowing Kate to carry a meaningful reminder of her late mother-in-law as the British royal family gathered to honor those who have passed.

Kate opted for a low-key, peach-hued, radiant makeup look for the evening, fashioning her hair into side-parted, curly waves. She donned a wash of peach blush topper to give her cheeks that healthy glow, a glossy peach lip color to keep the makeup look consistent, and her typical dewy complexion, defined brows, brown-smokey eye look with a gold highlighter-laden brow bone.

Kate is preparing to host her annual carol service on December 6, a cherished royal tradition she has led in recent years. She has shared her gratitude for the support she’s received and emphasised her hope as she continues her recovery, focusing on family and upcoming engagements​