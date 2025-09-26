 Kanya Pujan 2025: Know Auspicious Rituals, Significance & More
Kanya Pujan, also known as Kumari Puja or Kanjak Puja, holds significant importance during the auspicious Navratri festival, typically observed on Durga Ashtami or Mahanavami. However, devotees observing a nine-day fast may perform Kanya Pujan daily.

Sunanda Singh
article-image
Kanya Pujan 2025 | Photo Credit: Pinterest

This year, the Ashtami date falls on September 30 and the Navami date is on October 1. Consequently, Kanya Pujan will take place on the Ashtami Tithi on Tuesday, September 30, and on the Navami Tithi on Wednesday, October 1.

Kanya Pujan significance

Kanya Pujan, also known as Kanjak or Kumari Puja, is one of the most important rituals performed during the festival of Navratri. In 2025, Kanya Pujan will be observed on the eighth (Ashtami) and ninth (Navami) day of Navratri, which are considered highly auspicious. Devotees believe that worshipping young girls, regarded as the embodiment of Goddess Durga, helps in seeking her divine blessings for prosperity, happiness, and protection from negativity.

Rituals of Kanya Pujan

The ritual of Kanya Pujan begins with inviting young girls, usually between the ages of 2 and 10, into homes or temples. They are considered as living forms of the goddess, representing purity, innocence, and divine feminine energy. Devotees wash their feet with respect, tie a kalawa (sacred thread) on their wrists, and apply kumkum on their foreheads. Special food is prepared, which traditionally includes poori, chana, and halwa, and is offered to the girls as prasad. In many households, gifts, clothes, or money are also given as a token of gratitude.

article-image

Celebration of Kanya Pujan

Kanya Pujan is thus a celebration of devotion, gratitude, and the recognition of divine strength present in every form of the feminine.

