 Kanya Pujan 2024: Shubh Muhurat And Puja Rituals
Kanya Pujan, also known as Kumari Puja or Kanjak Puja, holds significant importance during the auspicious Navratri festival.

Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, October 08, 2024, 04:02 PM IST
article-image
Kanya Pujan 2024 | Image: Priyanka | Pinterest

Kanya Pujan, also known as Kumari Puja or Kanjak Puja, is one of the auspicious rituals during the Navratri festival. It is usually observed on Durga Ashtami or Mahanavami during Navratri. Shardiya Navratri, a vibrant and holy Indian festival that began on October 3 and runs until October 11, is dedicated to the worship of nine forms of Maa Durga. Since young girls are believed to be the representations of Maa Durga, Kanya Pujan is an essential part of the Navratri celebrations.

Kanya Pujan 2024 Date and Shubh Muhurat

Kanya Pujan 2024 will take place on Durga Ashtami, which will be observed on Friday, October 11. The Ashtami Tithi begins on October 10 at 12:31 PM and ends on October 11 at 12:06 PM. This year, Durga Ashtami and Maha Navami fall on the same day. Additionally, it's important to avoid Rahu Kaal, the inauspicious time, which will be from 10:41 AM to 12:08 PM.

article-image

Kanya Pujan 2024 Rituals

Kanya Puja is a Hindu ritual that involves worshipping young girls to honour the feminine power of the girl child and the nine forms of Goddess Durga during the Shardiya Navratri festival. Here are Kanya Pujan rituals to follow:

Invite nine girls between the ages of two and ten to represent the nine forms of Goddess Durga. Also, invite one boy to represent a langur. 

Wash the feet of the girls to show respect and purify them. 

Dress the kanyas in new clothes, bangles, bindis and kumkum.

Settle them in a clean place on a decorated dais or mat. 

Offer the girls food, sweets, fruits, flowers, incense sticks, lamps and other sacred objects. 

Chant mantras to honour Goddess Durga.

Give the girls gifts of money and prasad as a token of appreciation.

Seek blessings from the girls by touching their feet.

