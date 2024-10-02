 Durga Puja 2024: Know About Ashtami, Navami & Other Festivals Date, Significance And More
Durga Puja, the holy festival dedicated to Maa Durga, is observed in the month of Ashvin. Keeping reading to know dates of important occasions.

Rahul MUpdated: Wednesday, October 02, 2024, 07:44 PM IST
article-image
Durga Puja 2024 | Canva

Durga Puja, the holy festival dedicated to the powerful deity Maa Durga, is here. During the month of Ashvin, the country celebrates its Hindu festival, significantly special among the Bengalis. On this auspicious occasion, the triumph of good over evil is symbolised by the defeat of the buffalo demon Mahishasura by Goddess Durga. While we kickstart our festive season by welcoming Goddess Devi to our homeland, here are essential dates you need to know:

Mahalaya 2024: October 2

Mahalaya, observed on October 2, 2024, marks the countdown to Durga Puja, reminding that just a week remains before the celebrations start. It's an important day that signifies the end of Pitru Paksha and the beginning of Debi Paksha. Debi Paksha is the two weeks dedicated to honouring the divine feminine. This day holds a deep cultural significance in the Bengali culture.

Durga Puja 2024

Durga Puja 2024 | Canva

Maha Shashti 2024: October 9

When the Durga "pratima" (idols) are placed in the pandal, a holy ceremony known as "Bodhon" is held on Maha Shashti, when the first face reveal takes place. This year, Maha Shashti will begin on October 9.

Maha Saptami 2024: October 10

According to the Hindu calendar month of Ashwin, it is observed on the seventh day of the waxing moon, known as "Shukla Paksha." This year, Maha Saptami falls on a Thursday, October 10.

Durga Puja 2024

Durga Puja 2024 | Canva

Maha Ashtami 2024: October 11

The auspicious occasion of Maha Ashtami will fall on Friday, October 11, 2024. It is one of the prominent festivals in India, especially observed in the states of West Bengal, Bihar, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Sikkim, Odisha, Assam and others. Further, Kumari Puja will also be observed during this day.

