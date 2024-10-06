Kanya Pujan 2024: Date, Subh Muhurat, Significance And More

Kanya Pujan 2024 | Image: Dheeraj Thakur's Pinterest

Kanya Pujan, also known as Kumari Puja or Kanjak Puja, holds significant importance during the auspicious Navratri festival, typically observed on Durga Ashtami or Mahanavami. However, devotees observing a nine-day fast may perform Kanya Pujan daily. Shardiya Navratri 2024, which began on October 3 and continues until October 11, has seen devotees across India engaging in Maa Durga puja. As young girls are considered embodiments of Maa Durga, Kanya Pujan is an essential part of the Navratri celebrations.

Kanya Pujan 2024 Date

As per the Panchang (Hindu calendar), the Ashtami Tithi of Shukla Paksha in the month of Ashwin starts on October 10 at 12:31 PM and ends on October 11 at 12:06 PM. Since the tithi active at sunrise (Udaya Tithi) determines the observance, Durga Ashtami will be celebrated on Friday, October 11. This year, both Durga Ashtami and Maha Navami fall on the same day, October 11.

Kanya Pujan 2024 Choghadiya Muhurat

Char-Samanya Shubh Muhurat: 06:20 AM to 07:47 AM

Labh-Unnati Shubh Muhurat: 07:47 AM to 09:14 AM

Amrit-Sarvottam Shubh Muhurat: 09:14 AM to 10:41 AM

Shubh-Uttam Shubh Muhurat: 12:08 PM to 01:34 PM

Char-Samanya Shubh Muhurat: 04:28 PM to 05:55 PM

Kanya Pujan 2024 Shubh Muhurat

On Kanya Pujan day, the Brahma Muhurat, an early morning period, is from 04:41 AM to 05:30 AM. This is the ideal time to worship Maa Mahagauri and Maa Siddhidatri and invite young girls for the puja. You can worship anywhere between 2 to 9 girls during the ritual. Sukarma Yoga, a favourable time for worship, will last throughout the day, but the best time to perform the puja is between 06:20 AM and 10:41 AM. However, it's important to avoid Rahu Kaal, the inauspicious time, which will be from 10:41 AM to 12:08 PM.