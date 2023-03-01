Justin Bieber's Justice World Tour cancelled due to Ramsay Hunt syndrome diagnosis

Twitter/Justice tour updates

Justin Bieber’s current schedule of Justice World Tour concerts has been officially cancelled. On Tuesday, the tour's official Twitter page posted that ticket holders would receive a refund.

The singer had been due to play shows in the US, Australia, and Europe, including a date in Manchester on March 4.

The shows in Poland, Australia, Arizona, Manchester, Australia, Ireland, and Washington have been officially cancelled, while it seems that the shows in Paris still seem to be in motion.

Though Bieber has yet to issue an official statement, the other listed tour dates have also been removed from Justin Bieber’s official website. Fans seem to be confused about why Justin Bieber’s shows are getting cancelled after being postponed previously.

Justin Bieber has officially CANCELLED the remaining dates of his “Justice World Tour”. Check in with your point of purchase for refunds for your show dates. pic.twitter.com/vMZ2RsdlyR — Justice Tour Updates (@JusticeTourNews) February 28, 2023

But ticketing websites like Ticketmaster have updated their pages about the cancelled shows. While AXS, the ticket provider for the show at the O2 Arena in London, has also sent out emails to the ticket holders, updating them about the cancellation of the show and the fact that refunds will be automatically credited to the ticket holders' accounts in a few days, these shows had previously been rescheduled.

Justin's Ramsay Hunt syndrome (RHS) diagnosis

The 29-year-old singer has postponed the tour several times, telling fans last summer that he was suffering from facial paralysis, after a diagnosis of Ramsay Hunt syndrome (RHS).

He said in September 2022 that he wanted to make his "health a priority".

Bieber has not made any announcements about the cancellation of the shows, but previously, his Asia tour was canceled last November after he cited health issues as the reason for not taking it forward. His right side was paralyzed, and he could be seen struggling to move his right nostril, blink, or smile.

Following his RHS diagnosis, Bieber returned to the show and performed a series of concerts in Brazil, which were later cut short. The singer said that after the performance he felt very exhausted and realized that he needs to give priority to his health. Bieber continued that this is why he is going to take a break to ‘rest and get better’.