 J&K: Keran, Gurez, Tangdhar, Machil, Bangus Draw Tourists To North Kashmir’s LoC Proximity
The rugged terrain, pristine rivers, and lush valleys offer an unparalleled experience to nature enthusiasts and adventurers

ANIUpdated: Saturday, August 19, 2023, 05:09 PM IST
article-image
Gurez | Twitter- All About Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir government along with the Department of Tourism, have opened many areas close to the LoC for tourists and visitors after some peaceful years along the LOC.

The opening up of the regions, including Keran, Gurez, Tangdhar, Machil and Bangus, has not only unveiled their natural beauty but also provided a unique opportunity for tourists to witness the border that divides two nations.

These picturesque areas lying in close proximity to the Line of Control (LoC) in North Kashmir are emerging as the new frontiers of tourism.

Nestled amid the towering mountain ranges, these previously inaccessible gems have captured the imagination of both local and international tourists. The rugged terrain, pristine rivers, and lush valleys offer an unparalleled experience to nature enthusiasts and adventurers.

Visitors are greeted with panoramic vistas of snow-capped peaks, meandering rivers, and vibrant alpine flora that paint a canvas of serenity. As the sun casts its golden hues upon the landscape, these areas transform into a paradise for photographers and wanderers alike. Visitors are intrigued by the idea of standing on the very cusp that separates two nations.

The inclusion of Keran, Gurez, Tangdhar, Machil, and Bangus in the list of new tourist destinations has invigorated the local economy. Small-scale businesses catering to accommodation, food, and transportation have sprouted, offering a range of options for every budget.

The influx of tourists has not only created job opportunities but has also led to infrastructural improvements in the region, benefitting both locals and visitors alike.

As North Kashmir’s LoC-adjacent areas continue to gain popularity, it is essential to strike a balance between economic development, ecological preservation and geopolitical sensitivity. The region’s tourism potential is undeniable but its sustainability hinges on well-managed growth and collaboration between stakeholders.

