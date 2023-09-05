Janmashtami 2023: 3 Milk-Based Sweet Recipes To Woo Lord Krishna

An integral part of celebrating Janmashtami is preparing and sharing a variety of delectable sweet dishes. From sweet and savory treats to fasting specialties, the culinary offerings of Janmashtami are as diverse as the traditions themselves. Here are some milk-based sweet recipes that will add flavor and joy to your festivities.

Makhana Kheer

Ingredients:

2 cups makhana (fox nuts), 1 litre of boiled milk, 1/4th cup of sugar, 1 tablespoon of finely chopped almonds, 1 tablespoon of finely chopped cashews, 1 tablespoon of raisins, ½ teaspoon of cardamom (elaichi) powder, 2 teaspoons of clarified butter (ghee)

Preparation:

Start with heating one teaspoon of ghee in a pan. To this, add 1 tablespoon of cashew and finely chopped almonds and roast them nicely

Once the cashews and almonds are slightly golden in color add 1 tablespoon of raisins to this, and turn off the flame once the raisins are plump

After this, roast the 2 cups of makhana in 1 cup of ghee for about two to three minutes and set it aside

From this take one and a half cups of roasted Makhana in a grinder and nicely grind it

The quantity of makhana you want to grind entirely depends on your preference, you can use 1 cup or even less if you wish

Boil the milk with the remaining half a cup of roasted makhana for about 5 minutes and add the coarsely ground makhana to it

Let it boil and once you feel it has attained some consistency add the roasted dry fruits to this and cook on low flame for some more minutes

To this add sugar and green cardamom and cook for another 2-3 minutes. Garnish with some more dry fruits and serve hot or cold!

Doodh Peda

Ingredients:

2 litres of full cream milk, 1 cup of sugar, 1 teaspoon of elaichi powder, Ghee

Preparation:

Boil full cream milk in a saucepan, preferably with a thick bottom on a high flame

The milk has to be boiled until it becomes half of its previous quantity and creamy in texture. One must be mindful of not letting the milk form a residue or burn at the bottom of the saucepan

The cream formed as the milk boils at the sides of the saucepan must be scrapped and added back to the existing milk

As the milk gets creamier, add one cup of sugar and 1 teaspoon of elaichi powder

This concoction has to be initially mixed on a low flame for around 5-8 minutes and then has to be stirred occasionally

Once the milk has thickened you can turn off the flame, and set it aside in a container

Once it has cooled down to form a thick consistency, grease your hands with ghee - take a lump of this milk preparation, and shape it into the form of cookies

The shapes and designs you want to give your pedas are entirely up to you, so don’t hold back from getting creative

Allow the pedas to rest for 4-5 in a refrigerator before serving them

Pedas can be eaten if refrigerated for 8-10 days following the day of preparation

Pro Tip: Don’t worry even if it is slightly runny, it will thicken once it cools down.

Malpua

Ingredients

1 cup of all-purpose flour, 1 ½ cups of milk, 1 tablespoon of chopped cashew nuts, 1 tablespoon of raisins, 1 tablespoon of chopped dry coconut, 4 crushed cardamom pods, 1/2 teaspoon of fennel seeds (optional), 3 cups of water, 2 cups of sugar, 1 teaspoon of green cardamom powder, Saffron, Cooking Oil

Preparation

Take 1 cup of all-purpose flour into a bowl and pour milk into it slowly to knead this into a soft batter [Do note that all the milk must not be added at once but in portions]

To this batter, add 1 teaspoon of green cardamom powder, 1 tablespoon of raisins, and 1 tablespoon of chopped dry coconut and mix thoroughly. After this leave the batter to rest for at least half an hour

Get your hands on a boiling pot and add 3 cups of water and 2 cups of sugar to it, boil till it forms a syrup by stirring continuously

Once you take the sugar syrup off the heat add the 4 crushed cardamom pods and set it aside.

Most people prefer to add saffron as a garnish for enhanced flavor and color to the syrup. Once the malpua batter is done resting, take a small ladle of it and pour it into hot oil to fry

Fry the malpua on both sides till golden brown and do it scrupulously so that it does not burn

The malpua has to appear gold-brown at the center and lightly brown at the edges.

Transfer the fried malpua into the sugar syrup immediately if you wish to consume it right after preparation

The fried malpuas can be consumed for two days after preparation once stored but not beyond this.

Pro Tip: Resting the batter well is the key to preparing golden brown, crispy malpuas

