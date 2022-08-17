Janmashtami 2022: 5 types of bhog to prepare on Lord Krishna's birthday

Image credit: Google

It is that time of 2022 when one does not think about calories as buttermilk, makkhan and sweets fill our tummy. Janamashtami 2022 is there in a few hours and on this day, people make different types of bhog for Bal Gopal.

Given that Lord Krishna likes makkhan, buttermilk and sweets, here are the different types of sweets you can give in bhog:

Makhan Mishri: Since childhood, Lord Krishna is said to be liking to eat Makhan. It is very easy to make and is loved by Lord Krishna.

Dhaniya Panjiri: This is a Falahari item which can be eaten by those who fast on this day. It is also given as Janmashtami prasad. In this item wheat flour is replaced with dhaniya or coriander seed powder. You can add dry fruits and lot of ghee.

Charnamrit: It is made up of fresh milk, curd, ghee, honey, sugar/jaggery, tulsi leaves and makhana. You can give to Lord Krishna as a prasad.

Kheer: There are many ways to make kheer. One can add saffron and cardamom to kheer to make it tasty.

Laddoo: You can make rava, coconut laddoo to Lord Krishna as he loves to eat food.