Janhvi Kapoor Revives 21-Year-Old Versace Gown In Romantic Pics With Boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya: Inside Her All Wedding Looks

Janhvi Kapoor with boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya at friends' wedding festivities | Instagram

If there's one celebrity who knows how to make every wedding celebration feel like a fashion campaign, it's Janhvi Kapoor. While attending a close friend's wedding festivities, the actress turned every event into a style moment by embracing one colour from start to finish, green.

Sharing glimpses from the festivities on Instagram, Janhvi posted candid moments with her friends, boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya, and a wardrobe packed with statement looks. Alongside the photos, she wrote, "I tried but these pics were too cute not to post."

Archival Versace glamour in breezy dress

One of the standout looks from her wedding diary was a rare archival Versace gown from the label's 2005 collection. The figure-hugging dress came in rich emerald and teal tones, featuring a halter neckline, ruched detailing through the bodice and a daring thigh-high slit that added just the right amount of drama.

Keeping the styling understated, Janhvi skipped heavy jewellery and only donned a pair of statement earrings. Soft waves, glowing skin and minimal makeup completed the red-carpet-inspired look, allowing the gown to shine.

Desi moment in Manish Malhotra couture

For the more traditional celebrations, Janhvi switched to couture by Manish Malhotra in refreshing mint and pastel green lehenga. The custom ensemble featured an intricately embellished fishtail skirt drenched in shimmering sequins and delicate embroidery.

Read Also Khushi Kapoor's Italy Vacation Looks Are Giving Major European Summer Energy

Instead of a conventional blouse, she opted for a structured sweetheart-neck design with a contemporary keyhole cut-out, adding a modern touch to the classic silhouette. A sheer tulle dupatta, sparkling diamond earrings, an embellished potli bag and a sleek low bun completed the elegant look, while fresh nude-toned makeup kept everything polished and refined.

Resort-ready elegance in Elie Saab

Janhvi also embraced effortless daytime glamour in a flowing floral gown from Elie Saab's Spring/Summer 2026 collection. Blending shades of olive, pistachio and sage green, the outfit brought a softer, romantic mood to the celebrations.

The halter-neck silhouette featured a beautifully draped bodice, subtle side cut-outs and sheer flowing layers that created graceful movement. Styled with beachy waves, dewy makeup and delicate jewellery, the look perfectly balanced relaxed holiday dressing with elevated occasion wear.

Bold drama in lacy corset co-ord

Adding another fashionable spin to her celebration wardrobe, Janhvi wore a custom teal georgette and lace corset co-ord by Rhycni. The outfit paired a structured embroidered corset with a matching lace mini skirt, blending intricate craftsmanship with contemporary tailoring.

Read Also Vaani Kapoor Leaves Fashion Lovers Spellbound In Bold Wine Lehenga At India Couture Week In Delhi:...

The fitted silhouette, lace detailing and bold cut-outs gave the ensemble a youthful edge while still feeling festive, proving that occasion dressing can be both playful and fashion-forward.