'Spider-Core' Is The Hottest Fashion Trend Thanks To Zendaya's Spider-Man Style Era

Sometimes, a movie doesn't just dominate the box office; it ends up reshaping the fashion conversation too. That's exactly what's happening with Spider-Man: Brand New Day, where Zendaya's web-inspired method dressing has sparked a wave of spider-core fashion, with everyone from influencers to red carpet regulars embracing intricate web motifs.

Zendaya's web-inspired fashion playbook

Throughout the Spider-Man: Brand New Day press tour, Zendaya, styled by her longtime collaborator Law Roach, leaned into the film's superhero universe without ever looking costume-like. Instead of literal references, she embraced subtle couture interpretations of spider webs.

One of her standout appearances came in Rome, where she revived a vintage Giorgio Armani gown featuring delicate web-inspired detailing that echoed Spider-Man's iconic motif.

Read Also Zendaya Arrives Wrapped In Black Spider Couture At Spider-Man: Brand New Day Premiere In Los Angeles

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Earlier in the tour, she also stepped out in an archival John Galliano couture design from 1997. The dreamy powder-blue gown featured an intricate silver chain web cascading across its open back, offering a sophisticated nod to the superhero.

Rather than repeating the same idea, Zendaya consistently reimagined the spider-web theme through different silhouettes, archival couture, and dramatic styling, reinforcing why she's considered the queen of method dressing.

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From Hollywood to social media

The trend didn't stop with Zendaya.

As Spider-Man: Brand New Day premieres travelled across cities, influencers began embracing "spider-core" in their own way. Red carpets became filled with web-inspired mini dresses, shimmering gowns embroidered with intricate web patterns, and dramatic trains designed to resemble giant spider webs.

Fashion creators also extended the theme beyond clothing. Spider-web manicures, crystal-encrusted necklaces, web-shaped earrings, embellished heels, and even metallic handbags became popular styling choices. Instead of dressing like the superhero, creators focused on translating the film's visual identity into wearable, high-fashion outfits.

How to wear the trend

The beauty of the spider-web trend lies in its versatility. You don't need a couture gown to embrace it.

For evening events, opt for black or deep burgundy dresses featuring crystal web embroidery or metallic embellishments. If you prefer subtle styling, choose silver chain details, mesh overlays, or sheer panels that mimic delicate web patterns without feeling theatrical.

Accessories are an easy entry point. Spider-inspired earrings, crystal chokers, statement rings, or embellished stilettos instantly elevate a simple monochrome outfit. Even beauty trends have joined the movement, with chrome spider-web nail art and smoky eye makeup becoming popular finishing touches.

For those who prefer everyday fashion, pair an all-black outfit with metallic jewellery featuring web-like geometric designs or layer textured mesh pieces to create the same visual effect in a more understated way.