Zendaya Arrives Wrapped In Black Spider Couture At Spider-Man: Brand New Day Premiere In Los Angeles

Zendaya at Spider-Man: Brand New Day premiere in Los Angeles | Image Courtesy: X (@archivedaya)

Zendaya knows exactly how to make a movie premiere feel like an extension of the story itself. The actress once again embraced her signature method-dressing approach, arriving at the Spider-Man: Brand New Day world premiere in Los Angeles wearing a couture creation that paid homage to the superhero universe in the most fashion-forward way possible.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Zendaya steals the show in spider-inspired couture

Styled by her long-time collaborator Law Roach, Zendaya paid homage to her movie in a custom look from Ashi Studio's Fall 2026 couture collection, proving yet again why the duo continues to dominate Hollywood's best-dressed lists.

The black satin gown featured a plunging neckline with sculptural spider-inspired detailing, a body-hugging corset bodice, ultra-thin halter straps and bold side cut-outs. The fitted bodice then transformed dramatically at the hips, where oversized architectural ruffles burst outward before flowing into an elegant pleated train that swept across the red carpet.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Zendaya carried the spider inspiration right down to her footwear. She completed the ensemble with sleek pointed black heels featuring delicate spider embellishments.

The actress wore sparkling Lavallière Diamants pendant earrings by Maison Boucheron, crafted in white gold and decorated with diamonds, black lacquer and onyx, that added just the right amount of sparkle while complementing the gown's monochrome palette.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Keeping the drama consistent from head to toe, Zendaya opted for polished yet impactful beauty. Her makeup centred on smoky charcoal eyes paired with softly bronzed skin, defined brows and glossy nude lips, allowing the focus to remain on her striking outfit.

Her hair was styled into a sleek low ponytail with a glossy finish, while carefully sculpted wet-look baby hairs curled artistically across her forehead, giving the overall appearance an editorial, high-fashion finish.