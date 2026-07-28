'It's Easy To Judge From Outside': Models Joined Delhi Protest In Evening & Walked Runway At Night At India Couture Week

Models walking India Couture Week runway | Image Courtesy: FDCI

Fashion may have taken centre stage at India Couture Week 2026, but behind the glittering runway shows, another conversation quietly unfolded. As Delhi witnessed student-led protests dominating headlines, questions surfaced online over whether luxury fashion events should continue as scheduled.

Now, a social media post from a creator who attended the event has offered a different perspective, revealing that several models balanced both worlds by joining the protests before returning to walk the runway later that evening.

Behind the runway at India Couture Week 2026

Digital creator Gopi, known on Instagram as @gopi_spot, shared his reflections after attending the ongoing Hyundai India Couture Week 2026, organised by the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) in New Delhi. While couture collections grabbed attention inside the venues, he said the conversations backstage and among attendees were focused on what had happened across the capital earlier that day.

In his post, Gopi revealed, "Attended Couture Week last evening. Ironically, the conversations weren't about fashion. They were about what had unfolded across the streets of Delhi. I met friends who did fittings in the morning, stood at the protest in the afternoon, and walked the runway at night."

Reflecting on the experience, he said the incident reminded him that activism is not always visible on social media. "You don't owe social media a post, but you do owe society your voice. Sometimes that voice is a placard. Sometimes it's showing up. Sometimes it's having difficult conversations. And sometimes, it's all of the above," he added.

The creator also admitted that the past few days had changed the way he viewed online silence. While he believes people should speak up when necessary, he also acknowledged that not everyone documents their actions publicly.

"It's very easy to judge from the outside. I'll continue to call out silence where I see it. But I'll also remember that not everyone who is silent online is absent offline. That felt like an important distinction."

Despite the ongoing debate, he added that his affection for fashion remained unchanged, writing that "the chaos of Fashion Week will probably always be my first love."

In the caption accompanying the post, Gopi summed up the moment by writing, "Couture & Conscience can co-exist." He also highlighted moments from the shows that, in his opinion, felt meaningful rather than symbolic. He praised Masaba Gupta's couture debut, which opened with a speech by Sarojini Naidu, calling it authentic, and applauded JJ Valaya's presentation for beautifully bringing together African and Indian tribal inspirations.

Tarun Tahiliani also speaks up

The conversation around India Couture Week has continued to evolve beyond fashion. Earlier, designer Tarun Tahiliani also addressed the atmosphere in Delhi during his couture presentation. Speaking after the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Tahiliani praised Gen Z for standing up for change and remarked that he woke up feeling "India has been reborn," adding another dimension to the discussions taking place during couture week.