Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Kishan Reunite As Bride And Groom In Latest Shoot, Remind Fans Of Their 'Dhadak Era'

Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Kishan | Instagram

Some on-screen pairings continue to live in fans' hearts long after the credits roll, and Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter are one of them. The duo, who made their Bollywood debut together with Dhadak in 2018, have reunited, this time not for a film but for a stunning bridal campaign. Dressed as bride and groom, the actors recreated the magic that first won audiences over, leaving fans nostalgic for their unforgettable Dhadak days.

Dhadak reunion that delighted fans

Ishaan gave fans the first glimpse of their latest photoshoot by sharing a picture with Janhvi on social media. Hinting at their special reunion, he wrote, "Some reunions feel like no time has passed! @janhvikapoor."

Janhvi soon joined in on the fun, sharing another image from the shoot while playfully teasing her former co-star. She captioned it, "I was hoping you'd gotten less annoying @ishaankhatter."

Their light-hearted exchange instantly reminded fans of their effortless chemistry from Dhadak, sparking excitement across social media.

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Janhvi Kapoor embraces timeless bridal elegance

Janhvi looked every bit the regal bride in a rich crimson lehenga embellished with intricate gold zari work, shimmering sequins, delicate beadwork, and ornate stone embroidery. The voluminous skirt was paired with a matching blouse featuring a sweetheart neckline, sheer full sleeves, and elaborate handcrafted detailing, and was completed with a matching red dupatta.

She elevated the look with statement kundan jewellery, including a layered choker, long necklaces, oversized earrings, a maang tikka, a traditional nose ring, stacked bangles, and sparkling rings. Her beauty look remained classic with softly defined eyes, radiant skin, and nude lips, while her centre-parted hairstyle perfectly complemented the royal bridal attire.

Ishaan Khatter keeps it royal in ivory

Matching Janhvi's regal aesthetic, Ishaan opted for an elegant ivory sherwani adorned with subtle tonal embroidery and intricate threadwork that highlighted traditional craftsmanship without overwhelming the outfit. He styled the sherwani with an embroidered stole, a coordinated cream turban, straight-cut trousers, and polished brown leather shoes.

Keeping accessories understated, Ishaan added statement rings and simple stud earrings, allowing the fine detailing of his outfit to remain the focal point.