Khushi Kapoor's Italy Vacation Looks Are Giving Major European Summer Energy

Inside Khushi Kapoor's Italy vacation | Instagram

Italy and fashion are always a winning combination, and Khushi Kapoor is making sure her latest getaway is filled with plenty of style inspiration. From strolling through charming seaside streets to enjoying scenic coastal views, the Gen-Z actress has been serving one vacation-ready outfit after another. Think playful pinks, breezy silhouettes, bold prints, and effortless accessories that perfectly capture the carefree spirit of a European summer.

Pretty in pink

Pink clearly became the hero colour of Khushi's holiday wardrobe. One of her cutest looks featured a crisp white cropped top teamed with a pastel pink pleated mini skirt. She layered the outfit with a matching jacket and coordinated headscarf, giving the ensemble a playful Barbiecore twist. A quilted pink shoulder bag, dainty jewellery, and tinted sunglasses completed the monochromatic look.

She also embraced a softer take on the trend in a blush pink halter-neck midi dress. Featuring an elegant draped neckline and an asymmetric hemline, the outfit was accessorised with sleek sunglasses, black flip-flops, and minimal jewellery, allowing the silhouette to shine.

Bold prints for summer

Adding a burst of colour to her travel diary, Khushi slipped into a vibrant outfit splashed with shades of pink, orange, and yellow. Dramatic balloon sleeves elevated the playful design, while oversized sunglasses gave the look an effortless holiday vibe. The bright palette and breezy silhouette perfectly reflected the cheerful mood of an Italian escape.

Easy beach-day dressing

Khushi also proved that classic beachwear never goes out of style. She paired distressed denim shorts with a colourful tie-front bikini top featuring lively prints, creating an easygoing yet polished coastal look. Layered necklaces added a hint of sparkle, while sunglasses and a soft updo kept the styling practical without compromising on fashion.

A pop of red and blue

Breaking away from her pastel-heavy wardrobe, Khushi stepped out in a few bold, deep-coloured looks. She donned a chic sleeveless red playsuit featuring a flattering peplum silhouette. She kept the styling relaxed with classic flip-flops, a pastel pink shoulder bag, and sleek sunglasses.

The actress also embraced a sporty-meets-resort aesthetic in a navy blue co-ord set featuring a sleeveless top with a crisp white collared neckline and buttoned placket, giving it a retro tennis-inspired feel. The fitted bodice was paired with a pleated skirt, sleek cat-eye sunglasses, straight open hair, minimal jewellery, and soft glam makeup.