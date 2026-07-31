Pakistani Influencer's Spider-Web Saree At Spider-Man Premiere Goes Viral, Internet Calls Her 'Best Dressed'

Atifa Arshad at Spider-Man: Brand New Day premiere | Instagram

Hollywood premieres are known for dramatic gowns and glamorous tailoring, but this time, a saree stole the spotlight. South Asian beauty and fashion influencer Atifa Arshad turned heads at the Spider-Man: Brand New Day premiere after stepping onto the red carpet in a custom spider-web-inspired drape.

Sharing glimpses from the event on Instagram, Atifa captioned her post, "Spidey sari for the Spider-Man: Brand New Day premiere! HELLOO?! 🕸️❤️ (I fear nothing will ever top this look)." The jaw-dropping desi look has since gone viral across social media, with fashion lovers praising its creative take on method dressing.

Take a look:

Atifa's nod to Spider-Man in a saree

Designed by London-based Lebanese designer Rita Qaranbach and tailored by Atifa's family tailor in Pakistan, the bespoke ensemble transformed Spider-Man's signature web into high-fashion artistry.

The look centred around a flowing black saree adorned with intricate crimson bead embroidery arranged in the shape of an oversized spider web. Instead of stopping at a traditional pallu, the design extended into a sweeping train that dramatically trailed behind her, making the web motif the undeniable highlight of the outfit.

The blouse followed the same dramatic aesthetic. Crafted in black, it featured dense crystal work, sequins, and red bead embroidery that complemented the saree's intricate detailing. The full-sleeved silhouette was balanced by a scoop-back design finished with delicate tie-up strings, while embellished borders framed the neckline and back for an elevated couture finish.

Rather than piling on accessories, Atifa let the statement saree remain the star of the look. She paired the ensemble with a ruby and diamond necklace and matching earrings and carried a custom potli bag that followed the design of the saree.

Her makeup leaned towards soft glamour with smoky eyes, precise winged eyeliner, defined brows, radiant skin, and glossy nude lips that added balance without competing with the heavily embellished outfit. A sleek centre-parted low bun completed the styling, allowing the detailed blouse and dramatic pallu to remain in full focus.

Internet is obsessed

The internet can't stop gushing over Atifa's saree look. Amid the sea of influencers who showed up in Spider-Man-inspired gowns, her traditional drape stood out for its cultural elegance and creativity.

The look has quickly become a fan favourite, with social media users flooding her comments with praise. Many declared her the "best dressed" of the evening, while others wrote, "This is genuinely insane," "I'm gonna scream, this is unreal," and "You knocked it out of the park." Another admirer summed up the mood perfectly, saying, "Literally, how can anyone top this?"