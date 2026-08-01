Met Gala 2027 Theme Is 'John Galliano: Horizons'! Exhibit To Honour 65-Year-Old Designer's Iconic Couture Work

Met Gala 2027 theme 'John Galliano: Horizons' | Image Courtesy: X (@HenMazzig)

ExhibitionExhibitionThe Met Gala may still be months away, but fashion's biggest event has already given the industry something to celebrate. The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute has officially announced that its 2027 spring exhibition will honour legendary designer John Galliano, making him only the third living designer in the event's history to receive such a prestigious spotlight. Titled "John Galliano: Horizons," the exhibition will also serve as the official inspiration for the Met Gala 2027.

Third living designer to be honoured at the Met Gala

The announcement, made on July 31, marks a significant chapter in Met Gala history. Before Galliano, only Yves Saint Laurent in 1983 and Rei Kawakubo of Comme des Garçons in 2017 were celebrated with dedicated Costume Institute exhibitions while still alive.

Although organisers have yet to reveal the celebrity co-chairs or the official dress code for next year's gala, the theme alone has already generated enormous excitement across the fashion world.

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What is 'John Galliano: Horizons' about?

The exhibition will take visitors through Galliano's remarkable creative journey, tracing his evolution from his student days at Central Saint Martins in the 1980s to his celebrated years at some of fashion's biggest houses.

The showcase will feature an extensive archive of garments, accessories, sketches, research books, toiles, and behind-the-scenes materials spanning his namesake label, Givenchy, Dior, and Maison Margiela. It will conclude with creations from his acclaimed Spring/Summer 2024 Artisanal collection for Maison Margiela, his final presentation before departing the house later that year.

Running from May 9, 2027, to January 9, 2028, the exhibition promises to offer one of the most comprehensive explorations of Galliano's creative universe.

Anna Wintour calls Galliano the perfect choice

Announcing the exhibition, Anna Wintour described Galliano as one of fashion's most deserving visionaries.

"There is no one more deserving of an exhibition of this scale than John Galliano," she said in a Vogue statement, praising the designer's extraordinary ability to merge history, imagination, and craftsmanship across every chapter of his career, from Dior and Givenchy to Maison Margiela and his own label.

Wintour also noted that the exhibition would present an honest portrait of Galliano's career rather than focusing only on its triumphs. "The exhibition won't shy away from any of the darkness in John's past. It's part of what has shaped him. The show will take in the full arc of his career and grapple with all of it," she explained.

Exihibion set across three sections

Costume Institute curator Andrew Bolton explained that Horizons is designed to examine Galliano's work as more than just fashion.

"Every Galliano collection begins as a journey among things separated by time, place, or medium," Bolton said, describing the exhibition as an exploration of how memories, images, and ideas transform into garments capable of evoking emotion.

The exhibition will unfold across three sections: Bearings, Horizons, and Atlas of Transformation. Alongside celebrating Galliano's revolutionary couture, it will also examine the designer's widely discussed dismissal from Dior in 2011 and how changing cultural values have influenced public understanding of his legacy.

Rather than presenting a simplified narrative, the exhibition aims to showcase both Galliano's groundbreaking artistic contributions and the complexities that have shaped his career.

With one of fashion's most influential creative minds now taking centre stage, Met Gala 2027 is already shaping up to be one of the most anticipated editions in the event's history.