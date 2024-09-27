'Issue Not Of Standard Quality':CDSCO Drug Regulator Defends Allegations; Says Tests Happen Monthly

Canva

After the news of drugs like paracetamol, PanD and 53 others failing the quality check, the internet aggressively reacted since the news was alarming and concerned the health of individuals. Reacting to the outrage, Central Drugs Control Standards Organization (CDSCO) said that the distribution of this drug list is a regular procedure that happens each month.



Commonly used medications, including various types of antacids, diabetes medications, and paracetamol, have failed the quality test, according to the list for the month of August. These medications were determined to be "not of standard quality." They also clarified that while many of these medications don't function as well as they should against the sickness, they don't include any hazardous ingredients like counterfeit medications do.

What does this mean for the patients?

CSDCO's statement means that the patient not see any harmful effects of the medicines consumed but it may result in them consuming inadequate dosage since the drugs fail to posses the required amount that should be present in them. This can result in the aggregation of the disease while the patient is in the assumption that they've consumed the required medicines and completed their course.

An anonymous source in the CDSCO according to ANI said, “Such [a] list is released every month and this shows that the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) is constantly monitoring the quality of medicines and taking action against manufacturing companies who are selling drugs which are of NSQ … NSQ is mostly minor in nature which is not life-threatening."

Though the CDSCO has not made it clear as to what actions might be taken against the Pharma companies, as an authority, they take up this matter with the drug companies who failed the quality check and ensure good quality.

Pan D (antacid), Glimepiride (anti-diabetic), paracetamol, Telmisartan (for hypertension), amoxicillin, calcium supplements, potassium clavulanate tablets (antibiotics), Rolled Gauze (for dressing) and vitamin B-complex, were among other drugs that failed the CDSCO’s quality test. Here is the access the the list of drugs that failed quality check.