Is your skin summer-ready? Here’s a complete guide to protect it from the heatwave

Summer is here and this time with added harms than before. As the government issues advisory to combat the heatwave, skin is the first element of our body that gets affected by the sun and heat. While you may want to finally enjoy that short summer dress and indulge in your favourite ice creams and beverages, take extra care of your skin with a healthy skincare routine. Chandni Goyal, head of training, international brands at House of Beauty says, “Even though the humidity and warm weather may make your skin feel oily, it's imperative to follow a routine. She suggests four east steps for your daily skincare.

Exfoliation Is the First Step

Your skin could feel dry and damaged after several months of cold weather. Use an exfoliating scrub on your body and face to start preparing your skin for the summer. Your winter skin will benefit from exfoliation in several ways. It first promotes the creation of new skin cells while shedding old ones. Your skin will appear more radiant, silky, and matte.

Hydrate, Hydrate and Hydrate

It's simple to remember to drink water, but don't stop there; there are more ways to hydrate your skin. While taking a hot shower adds much-needed humidity to the air, using too much hot water might have negative effects. Go to a gentle cleanser and a thicker moisturiser to lessen the effects of your daily cleansing procedure.

Sunscreen that has an SPF

Sunscreen is necessary if you plan to spend time in the sun! No one finds having sunburned skin attractive. Also, you must be using sunscreen if you want to avoid developing wrinkles.

There are many incredible formulas available right now that are simple to use, including spray-on formulas and formulas that don't feel at all like sunscreen.

Golden Rules

In addition to all of these suggestions, maintaining clean skin is the cardinal guideline for having healthy, supple skin. Never go to bed without makeup, and exfoliate with an organic scrub once or twice a week. To prevent any skin problems, always keep your blankets, pillowcases, and bedsheets clean.

