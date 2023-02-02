Minimal is the new maximum for your skin care regime

Say 'No' to multiple skincare products | FPJ

Finding it difficult to take care of your skin with intensive skin care regime. The CTM routine- cleansing, toning, moisturising routine; day and night serums, face scrubs and face masks, under eye cream, body lotions, hand cream, foot cream and what not.

There is a new skincare trend you can follow so that you give your skin the desired nourishment and care. 'Quiet quitting' which is scaling down your routine to the bare essentials that is only needed. According to skin experts, it is different from a skin fast where we stop all products. Rather this refers to using the optimum products, but fewer instead of multi-step routines. You can thus take care of your skin health within less time.

Overexposure to active ingredients and multiple products can compromise the skin’s barrier, resulting in several skin problems. 'Quiet quitting' can be helpful to heal your barrier, as one of the common reasons for an impaired barrier is overusing exfoliants and harsh products, layering them together, combined with weather and UV exposure. When we go back to the simple basics, it allows us time to regenerate and heal; this could strengthen the barrier over time and make our skin more resilient.

‘Quiet quitting’ helps in terms of being able to build a routine that is doable and still get results by using products that are multitasking without the need for layering multiple products and still maintaining the skin health.

You can start with downsizing your routine and start with the essentials like a good mild cleanser suitable for your skin, an antioxidant serum during the day, followed by a moisturiser and sunscreen, as per experts. The morning routine needs to focus on the prevention of free radical damage and UV exposure.

The night skincare regime should focus on skin repair and regeneration: starting with a cleanser, concern-specific serum-like peptides for pigmentation, followed by a nourishing moisturiser. Exfoliation followed by using suitable face pack for your skin should be practised once or twice a week and should be done properly; without over rubbing the skin for a long time. Don't let the face pack remain on your face for a long time, just a few mins as recommended is enough otherwise it will dry out your skin completely.

