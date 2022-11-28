5 essential winter care tips for flawless skin

Mr.Nuttapong Bangnimnoi

We all love winter don’t we? But along with it comes dry and crusty skin. There is nothing pretty about flaky skin that is craving for much needed hydration. Without a doubt most of us are getting eco-conscious and jumping onto the vegan and cruelty free bandwagon for food as well as beauty regime be it skin care or makeup. Karishma M Sanghi, founder of Forest Trove shares five beauty diets that are essential for this winter to keep your skin hydrated and healthy.

Use vegan skincare products:

There is no dearth of good vegan skincare products in the marker, however, choosing right one is important. Choose a product which is vegan, cruelty and paraben free, and made with natural fruit extracts. A good product will get absorbed in your skin, which in turn makes a difference to your body. Since vegan skincare products are eco-friendly and mostly chemical-free, they're only going to do good to your health, for you won't have to worry about any kind of infection, rashes or skin issues. In addition, these products do not contain any animal by-product so they are cruelty free, thus making you feel better of contributing to animal safety.

Modify skin care regime during winters:

Nowadays, there are so many products to choose from, you just have to know which product to go with. Using a light weight face wash which is light on the skin as well as maintains the ph balance of the skin is super essential. Stay away from alcohol and fragrances as this will help the skin retain its natural oils. Instead, choose oils and creams for your skin care routine and consider applying a moisturiser on top of your toner if the latter is causing dryness.

Usage of bath salts:

Bath salts may not be too popular in Indian households but they are a good source of hydration and rejuvenation. Pink salt, can help to restore tired and sluggish skin. Adding a little sea salt to the bath can stimulate circulation, ease muscle cramps, help relieve stiffness in joints, and provides aid with arthritis, back pain, and overworked legs and feet. Sea salt or body salt helps cleanse and detoxify the largest organ in the body—your skin.

Applying sunscreen:

Apply a sunscreen even on cold winter days, more than 70 % of the sun’s harmful rays can permeate clouds and cause damage. Before stepping out go for a water resistant, 30 SPF sunscreen which would be perfect for your skin.

Invest in transparent brands:

Go for labels that are transparent in their policies, you will know by now which brands to replace and go for the ethical skincare brands.