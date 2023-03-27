 Is pandemic stress the reason for the rise in erectile dysfunction cases?
There has also been an upsurge in impotency among the men in the 18-45 age group post-Covid.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, March 27, 2023, 04:55 PM IST
Along with physical and mental health problems, sexual and reproductive health problems are also on the rise as a result of the covid-19 pandemic. A primary reason for that is an increased stress level due to factors such as job loss, work-life balance challenges, financial challenges, a lack of socialising and strained relationships. 

Cases of erectile dysfunction and impotence among men have increased, as has the number of invasive surgeries to treat the issues, as per a New Indan Express report. There has also been an upsurge in impotency among the men in the 18-45 age group post-Covid.

Erectile dysfunction (ED) is a common condition that can make sexual activity difficult. It may lead to a loss of intimacy in a marriage or long-term relationship, affecting the mental well-being of both partners. The blood vessels become narrow when a person is under stress which results in ED.

According to a New Indan Express report, post-pandemic, the number of patients complaining of ED or male impotency (MI) and procedures requiring surgeries has doubled.

ED can be a very serious issue because it is a marker of underlying cardiovascular disease, and it often occurs before heart conditions become apparent, the researchers noted in a paper published in the Journal of Sexual Medicine.

Could Covid-19 cause erectile dysfunction in men?
