Is It Safe To Wear Makeup To Gym? Here's All You Need To Know About Do's And Don'ts

Many of us want to wear makeup to the gym because we break out sometimes and want to hide our dark spots, but is it safe to wear makeup everyday to the gym? During gyming or exercising we sweat a lot and oil is produced on our skin. If you are wearing makeup, the oil on our skin is mixed with the makeup leading to breakouts and acne on the skin.

If you are someone who wants to wear makeup to the gym, then do follow the below list of Do’s and Don’ts of wearing makeup to the gym.

Things to remember while wearing makeup to gym

Skincare is must

Instead of heavy makeup try incorporating a hydrating skincare routine for your gym. It is always important to prep your skin before makeup. Cleanse your face with a face wash or cleanser according to your skin type to keep your face clean and fresh. Opt for a hydrating cleanser that gives your skin the extra hydration it needs. Apply a hydrating moisturiser that keeps your skin hydrated and soft. Sunscreen is essential, especially if you are working out outdoors. Skincare leads to extra care and a layer below makeup on your skin that can prevent from breakouts.

Opt for minimal makeup

If you want to wear makeup to the gym then say no to foundation completely. Sweat and oil mixed with foundation leads to acne and pores on your skin. It is ideal to go for tinted moisturising cream that gives you hydration and natural makeup look. If you want to put eye makeup, opt for waterproof mascara or liner. You can skip eye makeup if it's not waterproof. Apply a tinted lip balm that keeps your lips soft and make it look pretty.

Post-Gym routine

It is very essential to have a post skincare gym routine if you are someone wearing makeup to the gym. Remove your makeup first with micellar water or makeup remover oil. Cleanse your face thoroughly twice. Take bath every time when you are exercising as it helps you feel fresh and energised. Apply hydrating toner to your face for the post care of your skin. Moisturise it with a good moisturiser and continue your basic daily routine. It is important to keep our skin and body clean after hitting the gym.

Things to avoid while planning to wear makeup to gym

Heavy makeup

Heavy makeup will make your skin cakey and lead to increasing pores during exercising. Avoid applying foundation and too much products on your face. Skin tint or BB cream are better options instead of foundation.

Applying makeup everyday for gym

Applying makeup once in a while to the gym is fine, but wearing makeup everyday to the gym can give rise to bacteria on your face and further leads to skin problems. Instead of makeup go for an effective skincare routine that may help your skin.

No exfoliation

Exfoliation is very important once a week. If you are wearing makeup to the gym or during a workout, it is important to get all the remaining products and dirt from your skin. Try an exfoliating routine once a week with scrubber, hot steam, pores cleaning, applying face mask or face packs and much more.