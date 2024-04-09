Is Gudi Padwa 2024 A Dry Day In Maharashtra?

Gudi Padwa | Canva

Gudi Padwa, also known as Samvatsara Padvo, is a popular festival in Maharashtra. This day marks the beginning of the new year in Maharashtrian culture. On the occasion of Gudi Padwa, many people dress up in traditional attire, decorate their houses, make delicious food, and perform the rituals of the festival. On this day, they also make the traditional and most popular food of Maharashtra, Puran Poli and enjoy it with friends and family.

Along with the festival of Gudi Padwa, the day also marks the beginning of the nine-day auspicious festival of Chaitra Navratri and the celebration of Ugadi all over India.

As the Gudi Padwa celebration marks the significance of the Marathi tradition, is alcohol prohibited in Maharashtra? Certainly, on the occasion of Gudi Padwa on 9th April 2024, there won't be a dry day in Maharashtra.

Though it is not a dry day on Gudi Padwa, alcohol is prohibited for many upcoming events in the month of April. 10th of April, 2024, on the occasion of Eid ul-Fitr, is considered a dry day. On the day of Ambedkar Jayanti, on 14th April it is a dry day. Other dry days in April are Ram Navami on the 17th of April and Mahavir Jayanti on the 21st of April.

As we mark the beginning of the Maharashtrian New Year, let's bring prosperity, positivity, wealth and good health to our surroundings. Celebrate the festival with your friends and family, and spread joy and happiness around you.