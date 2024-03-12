IPL 2024: Cricketers Serve Up Enviable Fitness Goals

IPL 2024 players serving fitness goals | Instagram

The Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) is just around the corner and the players are all set with their fitness training and strategies to grace the ground. IPL is not just about cricket, it is also about some dashing fitness goals showcased by the players.

They have to go through an intense training regime, fitness routine, diet and strategies before every match. Some of our favourite cricket stars have shown their fitness behind-the-scenes and served fitness goals on their social media.

Let's see some of the fittest players of IPL 2024:

Shubman Gill's latest Instagram post has made fans go crazy. The player is seen on the beach with a hat showing his great physique. He has often posted his fitness goals by flashing his abs in style. While he is having his good time at the beach, the fans are excited to see him play on the ground at the 2024 IPL.

Shubham Gill, who is going to be leading Gujarat Titans in IPL 2024, often likes to tease his fans with thirst-strap pictures on his social media.

He does intense training and intakes proper nutritional diet to make the dream body of every man.

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya's fitness routine shows his dedication towards sports and physical fitness. He follows an intense workout training and diet for the physic that he has.

The player is always seen posting his training regime and fitness videos on his social media page.

Hardik got injured during the ICC World Cup 2023 and is now all set to make his comeback and lead Mumbai Indians in IPL 2024. Apart from intense workouts he also incorporates yoga and flexibility exercises into his routine to be physically and mentally fit.

His training includes a balance of intense workouts, yoga and stretching exercises to improve his body physique and keep a calm mind.

Rishabh Pant is all set to return for the Delhi Capitals at the IPL 2024. The player has been working hard over the last 14 months to get fit in time for the IPL season.

He is following strength and resistance training to improve power, recover injuries, build muscle and regain his fitness after the injuries he suffered in a horrific car crash in the wee hours of January 1 last year.

Rishabh always motivates everyone to take a chance and never give up to achieve your goals.