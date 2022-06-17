International Yoga Day 2022: Know about origin, history and development

Image credits: Google

Yoga refers to being mindful. The word is derived from the Sanskrit words Yuj and Yujir. According to Vedas, yoga means to be at peace and harmony by focusing on the inner self. According to Patanjala, Journal of Historical and Cultural Research, yoga keeps one away from distractions.

History, development of yoga

In the Vedas, Lord Shiva is essayed as the first yogi or Adiyogi. He passed the gyan of yoga to the Saptarishis or "seven sages”. They travelled to Asia, the Middle East, Northern Africa and South America to impart their knowledge. The beginning of Yoga was developed by the Indus-Sarasvati civilization. The most well-known yogic scriptures are the Bhagavad- Gita which was drafted around 500 B.C.E. Between 500 B.C. to 800 A.D.

Patanjali’s Yoga- Sutras defined the classical yoga period. During this time, the five vows Pancha Mahavrata and Astha Magga or the eightfold path came into reality. Modern yoga science developed in the late 1800s and early 1900s.

