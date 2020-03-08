International Women's Day 2020: Google Doodle pays an ode to feminist struggle with animated video

On International Women's Day 2020, Google is celebrating the occasion with a Google Doodle, inspired by the very history this day is primarily dedicated to.
Tech Giant, Google, is celebrating this day with a special video that shows women coming together from all spheres of life, across the globe and across generations. This is represented through a multilayered 3D mandala animation.
The black and white central layer of the mandala in the video symbolises women from during the 1800s upto the 1930s, focusing on the period that actually began and gave impetus to the movement for women's rights.
The second or middle layer represents women hailing from the 1950s to the 1980s, whereas the final (outer) layer of the mandala stands for women from the 1990s to the present day.
It is a tribute to women across the world who are breaking stereotypes and redefining their roles in society, paying an ode to their continuous struggle.
The animation was illustrated by New York and London-based guest artists Julie Wilkinson and Joyanne Horscroft and animated by Zurich-based guest animators, Marion William and Daphne Abderhalden from Drastik GmbH.
This years's Women's Day theme is, 'I am Generation Equality: Realizing Women's Rights.'
On that note, Happy International Women's Day to everyone!
