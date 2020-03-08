International Women's Day 2020: Google Doodle pays an ode to feminist struggle with animated video

On International Women's Day 2020, Google is celebrating the occasion with a Google Doodle, inspired by the very history this day is primarily dedicated to.

Tech Giant, Google, is celebrating this day with a special video that shows women coming together from all spheres of life, across the globe and across generations. This is represented through a multilayered 3D mandala animation.

The black and white central layer of the mandala in the video symbolises women from during the 1800s upto the 1930s, focusing on the period that actually began and gave impetus to the movement for women's rights.