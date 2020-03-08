International Women's Day 2020: More women representation in legal fraternity need of the hour

The legal profession continues to be dominated by the men both at the bar as well as on the bench. But women have carved out a space in the legal arena for themselves even though the fraternity still has a distance to achieve gender parity. However, women would get more representation both at the bar and on the bench, is what former Chief Justice of the Bombay HC Sujata Manohar, hopes. “The profession continues to be discriminatory for women. But there has been an improvement to an extent,” CJ Manohar said.

“More representation to women is necessary,” she said, pointing out the recent HC notification, designating 22 lawyers as senior counsels.

Notably, the list of new senior lawyers did not mention a single woman lawyer. CJ Manohar said, “Women do face discrimination. Thus, the criteria laid for designating advocates as senior counsels or judges can be relaxed for women. It will give more representation. But, one must not sacrifice quality.”